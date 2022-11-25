Automotive Power Management IC Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Bolsters Sector Growth

Company Logo

Global Automotive Power Management IC Market

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Power Management IC Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive power management IC market is projected to reach $10,186.4 million by 2031 from $4,176.0 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The growth in the automotive power management IC market is expected to be driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Market Lifecycle Stage

Globally connected vehicles are moving the automotive industry into a new era. Vehicles are being deployed with extensive sensor platforms that generate vast amounts of data from different systems, such as LIDAR, telematics control units, or OBD-II interfaces. At the same time, the advent of 5G and underlying low latency, high bandwidth V2X technology is enabling dozens of new automotive use cases.

The automotive power management IC market is in the growth phase. The implementation of power management ICs is increasing in electric vehicles. As a result, the market is expected to flourish in the forecast period.

Impact

The automotive power management IC market is driven by several factors, such as increasing production and sales of electric cars, growing implementation of 5G networks, and increasing demand for PMICs in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Automobile producers increasingly see themselves as both service providers and producers of products. In addition to creating the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicles that will enhance traffic flow and safety, manufacturers are investing in a wide range of innovative mobility services.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

ADAS and Safety

Battery Management

Telematics

Body Electronics and Infotainment Systems

Powertrain

Segmentation 2: by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation 3: by Input Voltage

<6 V

6 to 32 V

>32 V

Segmentation 4: by Mounting Style

Plated Through Hole (PTH)

Surface-Mount (SMT)

Segmentation 5: by Region

North America

Europe

China

Asia-Pacific and Japan

South America

Middle East and Africa

Recent Developments in the Automotive Power Management IC Market

In June 2022, Renesas Electronics Corporation launched the ISL78083, a power management IC (PMIC) aimed at simplifying power supply design for use in multiple HD camera modules, reducing development cycles, bill of materials (BOM) cost, and supply chain risks.

In June 2021, Microchip expanded its broad portfolio of dsPIC33C DSCs to cover the large memory segment with the new ISO 26262-compliant dsPIC33CK1024MP7xx family. This new family of dsPIC33C DSCs with 1 MB Flash enables applications running automotive software such as AUTOSAR, OS, MCAL drivers, ISO 26262 functional safety diagnostics, and security libraries. The family of dsPIC33 DSCs also includes a high-performance central processing unit (CPU) with a deterministic response and specialized peripherals for general automotive, advanced sensing and control, digital power, and motor control applications.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the automotive power management IC market:

Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles

Increasing Demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenge:

Thermal Challenges for Powering High-Current Rails

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players who are leading the automotive power management IC market include private companies that capture around 30% of the market share, whereas public companies in the market capture around 70% of the market share.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Private Companies

Power Clinic Inc.

Silergy Corp.

Lion Semiconductor

TOREX USA Corp.

Rantle East Electronic Trading Co., Limited

Company Type 2: Public Companies

Texas Instruments Incorporated

SMIC

Analog Devices Inc.

NXP Semiconductors B.V.

Onsemi

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Allegro MicroSystems

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH

Maxim Integrated

