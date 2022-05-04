Automotive NVH Materials Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

The global automotive NVH market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.5% by 2030, reaching around USD 19.3 billion.

Pune, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVH refers to the noise, vibrations, and harshness produced by the movement of an object. This includes any audible or perceptible vibrations that impact driving comfort. A vehicle's comfort, performance, and safety are enhanced when its noise and vibration levels are reduced. Automotive NVH materials are used in automobiles to reduce unwanted noise, vibrations, and harshness. Automakers prioritize NVH analysis and optimization of the entire vehicle and its components in the early stages of developing new vehicles. Low NVH levels influence customer purchase decisions, so automotive NVH materials are widely used in passenger vehicles. As interest in battery-powered light vehicles grows in the Automotive NVH Materials Market, that growth is expected to fuel the market. Active noise reduction systems in automobiles may limit the market for automotive NVH materials.

The automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market is expected to grow due to the increasing use of these materials in passenger vehicles and the increasing need for lightweight performance materials.

Key players profiled in this report are:

  • BASF SE

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • 3M Company

  • ElringKlinger AG

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd

  • Covestro AG

  • Celanese Corporation

  • Lanxess AG

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Wolverine Advanced Materials, LLC

  • Borgers AG

  • DuPont

  • Eastman Chemical Company


Market Drivers

Increased demand for cars in growing economies

The increased demand for comfort driving, the growth of electric vehicles, and technological advancements in developing countries will all drive up the demand for automotive NVH materials. APAC now produces and exports the greatest number of vehicles. China, South Korea, Japan, and India are Asia's top vehicle producers. The fastest-growing car markets are in South America, Brazil, and Eastern Europe, particularly Turkey. Cars from these countries are exported to Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. Domestic auto demand is increasing in China, India, Turkey, and Brazil. As demand for automobiles grows in emerging markets, automakers are focusing more on safety and comfort. Automobile manufacturers are attempting to differentiate their cars, trucks, and SUVs in an effort to increase overall sales. Some luxury vehicles have excellent cabin quality due to low noise and vibration transmission. The demand for luxury vehicles may help to reduce the use of NVH materials in them.Automotive noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) materials are used in automobiles to reduce noise and vibration while improving ride quality and passenger comfort. These materials can also aid in vehicle weight reduction, shock absorption, and impact resistance. Because of the properties of rubber, it is widely used in automobiles to reduce harshness, noise, and vibration. It is resistant to heat and fluids, lightweight, dense, vibration-absorbing, and inexpensive. These materials are also used to make automobiles lighter, faster, and more fuel-efficient, particularly electric automobiles. Consumers are drawn to consumer cars because of their comfort and tranquillity. These NVH materials aid in the reduction of outside and engine noise, the regulation of vibrations, and the enhancement of vehicle stability and longevity.

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Automotive NVH Materials Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.


Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Automotive NVH Materials Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Automotive NVH Materials Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Automotive NVH Materials Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.


Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Automotive NVH Materials Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What is the potential of the Automotive NVH Materials Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Automotive NVH Materials Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Automotive NVH Materials Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Automotive NVH Materials Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Automotive NVH Materials Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Automotive NVH Materials Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Automotive NVH Materials Market?

  • What is the potential of the Automotive NVH Materials Market?

Additional vendor’s profiles can be added based on client business requirements

