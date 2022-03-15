Automotive Lighting Market Report 2022-2030: Leading Manufacturers, Prices, and Global Trends – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·6 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Automotive Lighting - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Automotive Lighting Market Size

For the third consecutive year, the global automotive lighting market recorded growth in sales value, which increased by X% to $X in 2021. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2016 when the market value increased by X% y-o-y. Global consumption peaked in 2021 and is likely to see gradual growth in the near future. REQUEST FREE DATA

Automotive Lighting Production

In value terms, automotive lighting production totaled $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global production peaked in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the near future. REQUEST FREE DATA

Automotive Lighting Exports

Exports

In 2021, after four years of growth, there was significant decline in overseas shipments of automotive lighting, when their volume decreased by -X% to X units. Overall, exports, however, enjoyed a perceptible expansion. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when exports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global exports attained the maximum at X units in 2019, and then dropped in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, automotive lighting exports fell to $X in 2021. In general, exports, however, enjoyed a prominent expansion. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports reached the peak figure at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

In 2021, China (X units) was the largest exporter of automotive lighting, making up X% of total exports. It was distantly followed by Taiwan (Chinese) (X units), the Czech Republic (X units), Mexico (X units), Germany (X units) and Slovakia (X units), together constituting a X% share of total exports. South Korea (X units), Thailand (X units), Poland (X units), France (X units), Spain (X units), Austria (X units) and India (X units) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, the largest automotive lighting supplying countries worldwide were Germany ($X), China ($X) and Mexico ($X), together comprising X% of global exports.

China recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average automotive lighting export price amounted to $X per unit, growing by X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2013 when the average export price increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average export prices hit record highs in 2021 and is likely to see gradual growth in the immediate term.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Germany ($X per unit), while India ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Automotive Lighting Imports

Imports

Global automotive lighting imports reduced to X units in 2021, stabilizing at 2019. In general, total imports indicated a tangible increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports decreased by -X% against 2017 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2017 with an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, imports attained the peak of X units. from 2018 to 2021, the growth of global imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, automotive lighting imports dropped to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, imports, however, enjoyed strong growth. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Global imports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Imports by Country

The U.S. (X units) and Germany (X units) represented the key importers of automotive lighting in 2021, accounting for approx. X% and X% of total imports, respectively. It was distantly followed by Mexico (X units), mixing up a X% share of total imports. France (X units), China (X units), Spain (X units), India (X units), the UK (X units), Italy (X units), Thailand (X units), Japan (X units), Slovakia (X units) and the Czech Republic (X units) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, the largest automotive lighting importing markets worldwide were the U.S. ($X), Germany ($X) and China ($X), together accounting for X% of global imports.

In terms of the main importing countries, China saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average automotive lighting import price amounted to $X per unit, declining by -X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when the average import price increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, average import prices reached the maximum at $X per unit in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2021, import prices failed to regain the momentum.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was China ($X per unit), while India ($X per unit) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Electrical lighting or visual signaling equipment for motor vehicles (excluding electric filament or discharge lamps, sealed beam lamp units, ultraviolet, infrared and arc lamps).

Companies Mentioned in the Report

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co., Magneti Marelli, OSRAM GmbH, Valeo, Philips, Panasonic, LG Innotek, Continental, Bosch, Oracle Lighting, Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co., CNLIGHT, ZKW, Hyundai Mobis, Fiem Industries, Lumax, Rigid Industries, Varroc Lighting Solutions, Minda Industries Ltd

Sources

World - Automotive Lighting - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia-Pacific - Automotive Lighting - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU - Automotive Lighting - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Northern America - Automotive Lighting - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Central Asia - Automotive Lighting - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends And Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.