Automotive Infotainment Market Path to a USD 20.05 Billion Value by 2026 | Rising Integration of V2X Connectivity Solutions to Spur Opportunities

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Rising Demand for Improved In-Vehicle Experience to Propel Growth. The Global Automotive Infotainment Market to be Led by Denso Corporation and MMI Navigation, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive infotainment market size stood at USD 11.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.05 billion by 2026. The market is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026 at Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Automotive Infotainment, 2021-2026.” According to the analysis, rising shift towards enhanced in-vehicle experience will augment the healthy growth of the automotive infotainment market revenue during the forecast period.

The efforts of automotive manufacturers for adding new features and infotainment solutions to provide ease and comfort in driving will boost the automotive infotainment market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising integration of V2X connectivity solutions, ADAS systems, telematics devices, sensors, and others in automotive will have a positive impact on the automotive infotainment market share in the foreseeable future.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-infotainment-market-102676


Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Forecast Period 2018 to 2026 CAGR

6.8%

2026 Value Projection

USD 20.05 billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 11.94 billion

Historical Data for

2015-2017

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

By System Type (Dashboard, Rear Seat), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle), By Market Type (OEMs, Aftermarket)

Growth Drivers

Innovation in Navigation Systems to Promote Market Growth

High Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific


Market Drivers-

Innovation in Navigation Systems to Promote Market Growth

The increasing production of technologically advanced infotainment systems in automobiles owing to the necessity for safe and smart vehicles will enable speedy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The rising emphasis on improved in-vehicle experience will spur opportunities for the market. For instance, the innovative and advanced infotainment systems are equipped with pre-trip planning, parking recommendations, predictive navigations, cloud-enabling syncing, and other important features.

The rising popularity of smartphone connectivity in cars will fuel demand for advanced infotainment systems. For instance, smartphones can be paired with the infotainment system using WiFi hotspot or Bluetooth connectivity, allowing the user to access features such as outgoing, incoming, and conference calls on the system. Moreover, the growing improvement and advancement in navigation systems such as voice command, touch screen GPS navigator, maps and directions clarity, driver alert, and user-friendly features will contribute positively to the automotive infotainment market trends.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-infotainment-market-102676


Regional Segmentation-

High Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 6.36 billion and is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the high automotive sales in the region. The growth in region is also attributed to the rising adoption of electric vehicles in China and Japan. The growing government implications and initiatives for electric vehicles will aid the market in the region. The rapid technological advancements in manufacturing facilities in emerging regions such as China, India will have a positive influence on the market.

Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share in the market owing to the presence of major car brands. The rising shift from conventional cars to hybrid cars will bolster the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market in North America is predicted to observe healthy growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of major automotive manufacturers in the region.

The report is fixed at delivering a comprehensive description of the automotive infotainment market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases what procedures and strategies; companies are currently implementing in the automotive infotainment market. It further examines the ways and components convincing expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.

List of Players Operating in the Automotive Infotainment Market are as follows:

  • MMI navigation

  • Harman International Industries Inc.

  • Visteon Corporation

  • Denso Corporation

  • Robert Bosch

  • Aptiv PLC

  • Alpine Electronics


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-infotainment-market-102676


Automotive Infotainment Market Segmentation:

By System Type:

  • Dashboard

  • Rear Seat

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

  • Electric Vehicle

By Market Type:

  • OEMs

  • Aftermarket

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Distributor Analysis – For Major Players

4.3 Growth and Penetration Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5 PEST Analysis

4.6 Vendor Landscape

5. Global Infotainment System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System Type

5.3.1 Dashboard

5.3.2 Rear Seat

5.3 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Market Type

5.3.1 OEM

5.3.2 Aftermarket

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

5.4.1 PC

5.4.2 LCV

5.4.3 HCV

5.4.4 EV

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

6. North America Infotainment System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By System Type

6.2.1 Dashboard

6.2.2 Rear Seat

6.3. Market Analysis – By Market Type

6.3.1 OEM

6.3.2 Aftermarket

6.4. Market Analysis – By Vehicle Type

6.4.1 PC

6.4.2 LCV

6.4.3 HCV

6.4.3 EV

6.5. Market Analysis – By Country

6.5.1 U.S.

6.5.2 Canada

6.5.3 Mexico

7. Europe Infotainment System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis – By System Type

7.2.1 Dashboard

7.2.2 Rear Seat

7.3. Market Analysis – By Market Type

7.3.1 OEM

7.3.2 Aftermarket

7.4. Market Analysis – By Vehicle Type

7.4.1 PC

7.4.2 LCV

7.4.3 HCV

7.4.4 EV

7.5. Market Analysis – By Country

7.5.1 U.K.

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.3 France

7.5.4 Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Infotainment System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis – By System Type

8.2.1 Dashboard

8.2.2 Rear Seat

8.3. Market Analysis – By Market Type

8.3.1 OEM

8.3.2 Aftermarket

8.4. Market Analysis – By Vehicle Type

8.4.1 PC

8.4.2 LCV

8.4.3 HCV

8.4.4 EV

8.5. Market Analysis – By Country

8.5.1 Japan

8.5.2 China

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 South Korea

8.5.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9. Rest of the World Infotainment System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis – By System Type

9.2.1 Dashboard

9.2.2 Rear Seat

9.3. Market Analysis – By Market Type

9.3.1 OEM

9.3.2 Aftermarket

9.3. Market Analysis – By Vehicle Type

9.3.1 PC

9.3.2 LCV

9.3.1 HCV

9.3.2 EV

10. Competitive Analysis

10.1. Key Industry Developments

10.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2018)

10.3. Competition Dashboard

10.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players

10.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & OEMs, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

10.5.1 Harman International Industries Inc

10.5.2 MMI navigation

10.5.3 Visteon Corporation

10.5.4 Denso Corporation

10.5.5 Aptiv PLC

10.5.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.5.7 Panasonic Corporation

10.5.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.5.9 Samsung Electronics

10.5.10 Alpine Electronics

Continued…


Get your Customized Research Report:   https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-infotainment-market-102676


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl