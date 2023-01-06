Automotive HUD Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Continental, LG Display, Nippon Seiki, Toshiba & More

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive HUD Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive HUD market is expected to grow from $1.14 billion in 2021 to $1.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The automotive HUD market is expected to grow to $3.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.2%.

North America was the largest region in the automotive HUD market in 2021. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive HUD market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing demand for connected vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive HUD market going forward. A connected vehicle is a vehicle that has an internet connection. Automotive HUDs help connected vehicles by increasing the security and safety of vehicles using various technologies. For instance, in 2020, according to Smartcar, a US-based software company, the United States led all other nations in terms of connected vehicle sales. Around 91% of all passenger automobiles sold in the US had internet connectivity. Over 13 million linked automobiles have been sold in the United States alone. Therefore, the growing demand for connected vehicles is driving the growth of the automotive HUD market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive aftermarket. Major companies operating in the automotive HUD market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position in the automotive HUD market.

For example, in January 2019, Panasonic Automotive, a manufacturer of automotive products and technologies, launched SPYDR 2.0. This is an industry-leading smart technology platform that is a single-brain cockpit domain controller solution featuring a Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology with Head-Up Display (HUD) Integration. With this technology, a camera with a direct view of the driver can be integrated without any visual blockage and vehicle manufacturers experience enhanced performance, flexibility, speed, openness, and scalability to market.

In February 2022, HARMAN International, a US-based audio equipment company focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise, acquired Apostera for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, HARMAN International wants to broaden the companies' presence at the forefront of automotive AR/MR experience design and further extend automotive product offerings. Apostera is a Germany-based automotive technology company that builds augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) head-up display (HUD) software.

Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By HUD Type: Windshield; Combiner
2) By Technology: Conventional HUD; Augmented Reality HUD
3) By Dimension: 2D; 3D
4) By Fuel Type: BEV; ICE; Hybrid
5) By End User: Passenger Cars; Small Cars; Compact Cars; Mid-Sized Cars; Luxury Cars; SUVs and Crossovers; Light Commercial Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive HUD Market Characteristics

3. Automotive HUD Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive HUD Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive HUD Market Size And Growth

6. Automotive HUD Market Segmentation

7. Automotive HUD Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Automotive HUD Market

9. China Automotive HUD Market

10. India Automotive HUD Market

11. Japan Automotive HUD Market

12. Australia Automotive HUD Market

13. Indonesia Automotive HUD Market

14. South Korea Automotive HUD Market

15. Western Europe Automotive HUD Market

16. UK Automotive HUD Market

17. Germany Automotive HUD Market

18. France Automotive HUD Market

19. Eastern Europe Automotive HUD Market

20. Russia Automotive HUD Market

21. North America Automotive HUD Market

22. USA Automotive HUD Market

23. South America Automotive HUD Market

24. Brazil Automotive HUD Market

25. Middle East Automotive HUD Market

26. Africa Automotive HUD Market

27. Automotive HUD Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Automotive HUD Market

29. Automotive HUD Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Continental AG

  • LG Display Co. Ltd.

  • Denso Corporation

  • Visteon Corporation

  • Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd

  • Panasonic Holdings Corporation

  • Pioneer Corporation

  • Yazaki Corporation

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Garmin Ltd.

  • MicroVision Inc.

  • Hudway LLC.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Thales Group

  • BAE Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jb0a2q

