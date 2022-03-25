Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the automotive halogen bulbs market are GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Osram Group, HELLA, Magneti Marelli, Toshiba, Eaton Cooper, Panasonic, and KOITO MANUFACTURING. The global automotive halogen bulbs market is expected to grow from $8.

92 billion in 2021 to $10.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%.



The automotive halogen bulbs market includes sales of automotive halogen bulbs that use a halogen gas inside the bulbs to increase light output and rated life.



The main products of automotive halogen bulbs are halogen short-arc lights, halogen long-arc lights and halogen flashlights.Halogen long-arc lights produce light by maintaining an electric arc across a gap between two conductors; light comes from both the heated ends of the conductors (usually carbon rods) and the arc itself.



Arc lamps are used in high-brightness applications such as searchlights, large film projectors, and floodlights. Automotive halogen bulbs are used in passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles for OEM and aftermarket applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive halogen bulbs market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the automotive halogen bulbs market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Lower cost benefits of halogen in headlights over other headlight types are expected to increase the demand for automotive halogen bulbs market.These bulbs are used in projector bulbs in headlights and incorporate low replacement costs and lesser energy consumptions as compared to incandescent bulbs.



Furthermore, properties such as decent lifespan of around 1000 hours under normal conditions and government regulations for more efficient bulbs will continue to drive growth in the automotive halogen bulbs market.



Growing popularity of LED and laser headlights in cars and bikes is acting as a restraint on the automotive halogen bulbs market.LED and laser headlights are compact in size and have high light emission power compared to halogen headlights.



In addition, LED and laser headlights have a lifespan of over 20,000 hours, much higher than halogen bulbs. For instance, Osram supplied its laser headlamps for use in the BMW i8 and Audi R8 LMX car models.



Manufacturers are increasingly offering dual-beam halogen bulbs to cater to the increasing demand from the automobile industry.These products consist of dual metal filaments that produce a high energy dual-beam pattern comprising of a high beam and a low beam.



The beams generated are of high light emitting power.H4, H7 and H13 are some of the types of dual filament halogen bulbs.



For instance, Phoenix Lamps, an India based lighting manufacturer, manufactures and supplies the dual filament halogen lamps namely H4 & HS1 lamps used in four wheelers and commercial vehicles to automotive companies such as Piaggio, Mahindra, BMW and Volkswagen.



In May 2019, CK Holdings, a holding company of Calsonic Kansei Corporation acquired Magneti Marelli for $7.14 billion (6.2 billion euro). The acquisition will help CK Holdings to become a leading global independent automotive supplier. Magneti Marelli was engaged in designing and producing high-tech components, systems and modules for the automotive industry.



The countries covered in the automotive halogen bulbs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





