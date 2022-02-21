Automotive Fuel Tank Market Slated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of 6% During the Forecast Period 2022-2032 and Reach a value of US$ 53.8 Bn

FACT.MR

Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Material Type (Plastic, Steel, Aluminium), by Capacity (Less than 45 L, 45-75 L, Above 75 L), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and by Region- 2022-2032

ROCKVILLE Md., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly released data from Fact.MR estimates that global demand for automotive transmission systems is likely to surpass US$ 38 Bn by the end of 2021. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 70.2 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period, experiencing an incline of 1.8x. Preference for manual transmission systems will remain dominant, attributed to increasing fuel efficiency requirements.

In the wake of escalating demand for the high-speed automotive transmission systems, several leading manufacturers in the global automotive transmission system landscape are investing in the R&D of new technological models.

The growing trend towards opting the automatic transmission by drivers all over the world is set to help the industry service the pandemic and come out with good numbers post Covid-19.

“Increasing usage of passenger cars and strict regulations set by the government is expanding the demand for automotive transmission systems.” opines a Fact.MR analyst

The major types of automatic transmission systems used in the vehicles are automated manual, continuously variable transmission, and dual-clutch transmission, among others.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the automotive industry, the Transmission Market saw a dip in market share as a result of low or almost zero automotive sales or new requirements. Although the United States has around 90% of the vehicles running with automatic transmission, mileage sensitive and huge scale markets like India are yet to transform into automatic transmission systems gradually.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Gasoline expected to hold the highest share for sales, accumulating more than 55% market share

Manual automotive transmission systems to remain highly demanded, capturing more than 50% demand

Automotive transmission system industry expected to possess 25% market share throughout North America

Asia likely to account for more than 1/3rd revenue share until 2031

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the automotive transmission systems space include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Renault SA, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC and Hyundai Motor Company among others.

In December 2020, Vitesco Technologies supplied Renault with actuator module for electrified transmissions. Renault has integrated the same in its E-Tech platform.

In June 2020, Hyundai Motor Corp. introduced the 2020 Santa Fe 7-seater SUV, which utilizes a third-generation architecture, equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The vehicle is equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission system, as well as a manual shift mode.

In August 2021, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. equipped in the new Toyota Aqua an electric water pump for inverter cooling and a shift-by wire which can automatically shift gears. The integrated electromechanical, small-sized and highly responsive shift-by-wire will pave the way for future automated driving



Scope of the Report

The automotive automatic transmission system market has been segmented by type, fuel type, vehicle type, and geography. The report offers market size and forecast for Automotive Automatic Transmission Market in Value (USD billion) for all the above-mentioned segments.

By Type, the market is segmented as Automatic Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission, Continuously Variable Transmission, and Dual Clutch Transmission.

By Fuel Type, the market is segmented as Gasoline, Diesel, and Hybrid

By Vehicle Type, the market is segmented as Passenger cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles.

and By Geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the world

Key Points Covered in Automotive Transmission System Industry Analysis

Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Transmission System Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Research has confirmed time and again that the type of automotive transmission system implemented in a vehicle is imperative in shaping its fuel efficiency. Also, it has been proven that automated automotive transmission systems and dual-clutch automotive transmission systems exhibit higher efficiency over the manual variant of automotive transmission systems – in terms of gearshift comfort and reduced energy loss. This, in turn, is accelerating the sales of automotive transmission systems.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive transmission system market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study indulges essential insights on the market on the basis of transmission type (manual, automatic, automated, dual clutch and continuously variable), vehicle type (PC, LCV and HCV) and fuel type (gasoline and diesel) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Automotive Transmission System Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into automotive transmission system demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for automotive transmission system market between 2021 and 2031

Automotive transmission system market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Automotive transmission system market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

