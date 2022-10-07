Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Global Market Report 2022: Implementation of Stringent Government Regulations to Curb Carbon Emissions Boosts Demand

Global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive die casting lubricants market size reached US$ 1.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.36 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.41% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Die casting is an automated method in which a liquid melt is forced into a mold at a fast filling speed and under high pressure. An automotive die casting lubricant refers to a substance introduced to reduce friction between surfaces during the metal casting process. Additionally, it may be used for force transmission, transporting foreign objects, or heating or cooling surfaces. Automotive die casting lubricants can be primarily categorized into water-based and solvent-based automotive die casting lubricants. These lubricants protect the components from several problems like porosity, in-cavity buildup, cold shut, etc. Additionally, automotive die casting lubricants also provide bright castings with less gas generation and decrease the corrosion and pitting of the mold surface.

Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market Trends:

The elevating usage of die casting to produce automotive components with high dimensional accuracy and lighter weight is primarily driving the global automotive die casting lubricants market. In addition to this, the rising automobile sales, backed by the continuous economic development and increasing purchasing power of consumers, are also propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, the implementation of stringent government regulations to curb carbon emissions has catalyzed the demand for lightweight, non-ferrous metals in the automobile industry, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the automotive die casting lubricants market. Besides this, various government bodies are offering numerous subsidies and financial aids to promote the production and sales of electric vehicles, thereby stimulating the product demand.

Furthermore, the shifting consumer preferences from forged components to products made through die casting owing to the higher strength-to-weight ratio is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the emerging popularity of high-pressure die casting is also fueling the adoption of plunger lubricants, thereby bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the extensive R&D activities aimed at introducing sustainable and eco-friendly product variants are expected to drive the global automotive die casting lubricants market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

  • Water-based

  • Solvent-based

  • Others

Breakup by Material Type:

  • Aluminum and Magnesium

  • Tin

  • Lead and Zinc

  • Copper and Brass

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Die Slick

  • Plunger Slick

  • Ladle Slick

  • Assembly Slick

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global automotive die casting lubricants market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive die casting lubricants market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automotive die casting lubricants market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Material Type

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Chemtool Incorporated (The Lubrizol Corporation)

  • Chem-Trend LP (Freudenberg & Co. KG)

  • Condat SA

  • Falcon Industrial Inc

  • Geiger + Co. Schmierstoff-Chemie GmbH

  • Hardcastle Petrofer Pvt. Ltd

  • Hill and Griffith Company

  • Lubgraf Synoils Pvt. Ltd

  • MORESCO Corporation

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

  • Quaker Houghton Inc.

