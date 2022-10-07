Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Global Market Report 2022: Implementation of Stringent Government Regulations to Curb Carbon Emissions Boosts Demand
The global automotive die casting lubricants market size reached US$ 1.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.36 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.41% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Die casting is an automated method in which a liquid melt is forced into a mold at a fast filling speed and under high pressure. An automotive die casting lubricant refers to a substance introduced to reduce friction between surfaces during the metal casting process. Additionally, it may be used for force transmission, transporting foreign objects, or heating or cooling surfaces. Automotive die casting lubricants can be primarily categorized into water-based and solvent-based automotive die casting lubricants. These lubricants protect the components from several problems like porosity, in-cavity buildup, cold shut, etc. Additionally, automotive die casting lubricants also provide bright castings with less gas generation and decrease the corrosion and pitting of the mold surface.
Automotive Die Casting Lubricants Market Trends:
The elevating usage of die casting to produce automotive components with high dimensional accuracy and lighter weight is primarily driving the global automotive die casting lubricants market. In addition to this, the rising automobile sales, backed by the continuous economic development and increasing purchasing power of consumers, are also propelling the growth of the market.
Moreover, the implementation of stringent government regulations to curb carbon emissions has catalyzed the demand for lightweight, non-ferrous metals in the automobile industry, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the automotive die casting lubricants market. Besides this, various government bodies are offering numerous subsidies and financial aids to promote the production and sales of electric vehicles, thereby stimulating the product demand.
Furthermore, the shifting consumer preferences from forged components to products made through die casting owing to the higher strength-to-weight ratio is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the emerging popularity of high-pressure die casting is also fueling the adoption of plunger lubricants, thereby bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the extensive R&D activities aimed at introducing sustainable and eco-friendly product variants are expected to drive the global automotive die casting lubricants market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Type:
Water-based
Solvent-based
Others
Breakup by Material Type:
Aluminum and Magnesium
Tin
Lead and Zinc
Copper and Brass
Others
Breakup by Application:
Die Slick
Plunger Slick
Ladle Slick
Assembly Slick
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Chemtool Incorporated (The Lubrizol Corporation)
Chem-Trend LP (Freudenberg & Co. KG)
Condat SA
Falcon Industrial Inc
Geiger + Co. Schmierstoff-Chemie GmbH
Hardcastle Petrofer Pvt. Ltd
Hill and Griffith Company
Lubgraf Synoils Pvt. Ltd
MORESCO Corporation
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.
Quaker Houghton Inc.
