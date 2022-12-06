Automotive Cylinder Liner Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker

The automotive cylinder liner market was valued at USD 4,238. 73 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass a net valuation of USD 5,583. 62 million by 2027 end, registering a solid CAGR growth of 4. 7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The COVID-19 had a negative impact on almost all segments of the automotive industry including passenger and commercial vehicles. Due to the lockdowns and halted production, the demand for automotive cylinder liners. But with life returning to normalcy, the auto sector is gaining pace that will help the automotive cylinder liner market grow in the forecast period.



Moreover, over the medium term period, growing vehicles sales globally would elevate the market potnetial. In 2021, the global car sales were around 66.7 million, which in 2020 were 63.8 Million. in addition, manufacturers are expected to strive to reduce the weight of liners, by adopting to lightweight metals to get optimum material that can take engine high-temperature piston rings’ friction, and being leakproof is a major challenge. Aluminum cylinder liners are likely to be a frontrunner, in terms of growth. This is because the prices of aluminum are constant over the past five years, and no changes are expected in the future.



The automotive cylinder liner market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Developing nations may account for a significant percentage of internal combustion engines, while there is even spread throughout cylinder liners. Growth in eco-friendly vehicles impedes the growth of gas-driven automobiles, which inadvertently reduces the prospects of cylinder liners.



The North America is the largest region which is expected to dominate the consumption of automotive cylinder liners market. This is attributed to widely spread product bases of key engine manufacturer who are ruling the arean. United states is sourcing raw material, engine componets from China, Japan and other economies to assemble them under the complete engine chamber. Moreover, with rising automotive sales and auto production demand for cylinder liner is expted to remian high in the region.



Key Market Trends



Electric Vehicle may Hinder the Growth of the Market During Forecast Period



Electric mobility is becoming more popular among governments across the world. Government regulations to phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles, government expenditures to improve public EV charging infrastructure, and initiatives in the form of subsidies and tax refunds to encourage the adoption of EVs are all likely to contribute to market development. Governments are investing in charging infrastructures, either directly in public charging stations or indirectly by subsidizing private charging stations at homes and workplaces.



Electric vehicles’ sales and production have witnessed tremendously rapid growth, due to numerous advanced technological developments. The manufacturing companies have undertaken R&D concerning the design, range, and maintenance of these vehicles.



As the demand for electric vehicles is growing worldwide, governments from all the regions are taking initiatives to accelerate the shift of their nation’s vehicle fleet from combustion to electric drive. Thus, this has led to rapid growth in the sales of electric vehicles. For instance;



During the end of FY21, Hyundai sold 313,926 cars globally in the March. The sales statistics stood at a drop of 17% compared to previous years. The sales were even less than Q1 2021. Moreover, Hyundai observed that its automotive segment witnessed a sharp rise with almost doubled sales figure for its all-electric cars. This in turn makes its sales figure for its BEV to stood at 11,447 units with a rise of 105%. In addition, the plug-in electric cars increased to 14,693 units to 58% year and year growth.

In Q1, 2022 Volkswagen Group which includes Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT reported a net sales of 99,100 units under its BEV segment. This showcases a steep rise of 65.2 % year on year growth rate. In FY2021, Volkswagen Group has sold a record-breaking number of its plug-in electric vehicles roughly 762,400 units.

China has also witnessed steady rise in BEV segment driven by top Chinese manufacturers including Wuling HongGuang, Tesla, BYD, Nissan, Toyota and Honda. Chinese government has constantly providingregulated incentive programs to elevate EV sales.



The increasing environmental concerns from the regulating authorities and their plans to increase the number of ZEVs pose a threat to the existing internal combustion engines, and consequently, to the cylinder liners during the forecast period.



North America to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period



The North American cylinder liner market is witnessing elevated sales owing to expanding auto sector of the United States and Canada. Both countries are fuelling vehicle sales which are generating a significant amount of demand for engines.



The United States is one of the largest automotive markets worldwide, owing to its large-scale domestic production, with the major global players having their production plants in the United States. There are thirteen major car manufacturers in the United States. ?The presence of some of the prominent automotive manufacturers in the country is another major factor that is expected to propel the automotive steering sensor market. Being a technologically advanced country with established manufacturing capabilities, the United States is one of the key countries in the automotive power steering market.?



In April 2022, United States new vehicle sales were reported 1,256, 224 units with an 18% decline compared to April 2021 figures. In addition, during April, passenger car sales dropped down to 23.3% reporting 278,827 units, while SUV and truck sales also decreased 16.3% to 977,397 units. Q1 2022, has been less favourable for the United States automotive sector.



Furthermore, Canada is a global leader in the production of light vehicles. Toyota, Honda, Stellantis, GM, and Ford, five worldwide original equipment manufacturers, construct nearly 1.4 Million automobiles in Canada each year. This points to a bright future for the Canadian automotive industry, which will boost demand for automotive steering. Several major OEMs are partnering with technology companies, launching engines, and innovating new technologies to witness improved sales. For instance, ?



In August 2022, Xi’an Cummins Engine Co., Ltd., which a division of Cummins Inc. in China, rolls off the 15L Xiaoxiang M15 engine and setup new factory into the operation which is now able to produce 100,000 engines annually.



Considering these aforementioned factors, vehicles sales in North America and OEMs forefront, demand for cylinder lines in the region is expected to witness moderate growth rate during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The automotive cylinder liner market is moderately fragmented with handful organized and unorganized players ruling the business. Some of the major players dominating the cylinder liner market are Mahle GmBH, Federal Mogul LLC, GKN China Holding Co. Ltd, Darton International Inc., and ZYNP, among others. Major manufacturers are investing heavily in the R&D of automotive cylinder liners to increase their profits and the efficiency of the products.



Companies are keeping longer-term supplies with key raw material providers for keeping them apart from raw material procurement risks. This has helped the company to witness a seamless supply of material for producing cylinder liners. For instance, In 2021, MAHLE GmbH commissioned and further tested reciprocating piston engine powered by hydrogen for a commercial vehicle. In addition, Company is looking forward to upgrading a number of combustion engine components including rings, pistons, cylinder liners, valves, exhaust gas coolers and crankcase ventilation systems.



