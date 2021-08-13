The global automotive chargers and USB data hubs market is expected to grow from US$ 148. 07 million in 2021 to US$ 196. 88 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4. 1% during 2021–2028.

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Connectivity" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128394/?utm_source=GNW



Fast charging is a must-have feature in the modern devices, which helps keep the batteries charged throughout the day.Quick charging allows users to resume the activity withing a few minutes.



Many modern gadgets include some form of quick-charging feature, usually with a changeable current demand.However, different companies have varying standards, and charging speed is frequently determined by connections and chargers.



Consumers tend to carry their PDs such as cellphones, tablets, and media players with them everywhere they go.As a result, companies are concentrating on delivering smart in-vehicle chargers in response to the rising demand from customers.



Molex, LLC, for example, provides In-Vehicle Smart Charging Modules for passenger and commercial vehicles. The product complies with the Battery Charging (BC) 1.2 standards and can charge up to 5V DC / 1.5A with BC 1.2 compatible devices. The company is also offering a customization option in the form of the smart technology that connects with plugged-in mobile devices and ensures optimal battery charging for a variety of device profiles. Therefore, creating sustainable USB modules for various sorts of devices would be a key area of growth for automotive chargers and data USB hubs manufacturers in the near future.



The automotive chargers and USB data hubs market is segmented on the bases of type, connectivity, and geography.Based on type, the market is bifurcated into media hub and charge port.



The charge port segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020.In terms of connectivity, the automotive chargers and USB data hubs market is segmented into wired and wireless.



In 2020, the wired segment accounted for the substantial share of the market.Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the significant share in the global market.



In Europe, the COVID-19 pandemic has a different impact on different countries, as only selective countries have witnessed the rise in the number of cases and subsequently attracted strict, as well as prolonged, lockdown periods or social isolation norms.However, Western European countries such as Germany, France, Russia, and the UK have seen a comparatively modest decrease in their growth activities because of their strong healthcare systems.



These countries have been investing significantly to make the diagnosis and treatment of the disease more effective and less time-consuming.Despite the fact that Europe is in a state of emergency, many nations are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.



Traditional corporate frameworks have been swiftly replaced by more innovative business concepts. Despite the fact that everything is unlikely to return to normal very soon, the automotive chargers and USB data hubs industry is projected to rebound quickly.



The overall automotive chargers and USB data hubs market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the automotive chargers and USB data hubs market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the automotive chargers and USB data hubs market.



A few major players operating in the global automotive chargers and USB data hubs market are UniMax Electronics Inc.; Jumplux Technology Co., Ltd.; INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG; Harman International.; Molex, LLC; Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.; Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.; Amphenol Tecvox; Aircharge; and Microchip Technologies, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128394/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



