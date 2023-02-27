Automotive Ceramics Global Market Report 2023: Growing Need for Safe, Eco-friendly and Comfortable Automobiles to Fuel Use of Ceramic Capacitors

Company Logo

Global Market for Automotive Ceramics

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Ceramics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Ceramics Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Ceramics estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Functional Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Structural Ceramics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $274.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Automotive Ceramics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$274.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$813.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 544 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Superior Ceramic Properties of Automotive Ceramics Expand Potential Applications in Automotive Industry

Ceramics to Benefit from the Over 23% Share of Lightweight Material Usage in Auto Production

Corrosion Resistant Advanced Ceramics Such as Silicon Carbide Ceramics Find Wider Use in Automotive Industry

Rise in Application of PZT

CMC Gain Traction Led by Superior Mechanical Properties

With Use of Ceramics on the Rise in Automobiles, Global Automotive Production to Significantly Impact Market Growth

Emergence of EVs and Hybrids as Alternatives to Gasoline Powered Automobiles to Spur Demand for Ceramics

Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicles Furthers Market Expansion

Tightening of Automobile Emissions Regulations Fuels Demand for Advanced Ceramics

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

Amidst Strict Government Regulations, Ceramics to Play Vital Role in Purifying Emissions in Exhaust Systems

Increasing Integration of Electronic Systems in Modern Vehicles Influences Market Prospects

Explosion of Electronic Systems in Modern Cars Driven by Increasing Awareness of Safety Features to Benefit Market Growth: Global Automotive Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Rising Adoption of Zirconia Ceramics in Manufacturing Auto Parts Bodes Well for Market Growth

Incremental Demand for Automotive Sensors Presents Untapped Potential for High Strength and High Temperature Resistant Zirconia Ceramics

Growing Need for Safe, Eco-friendly and Comfortable Automobiles to Fuel Use of Ceramic Capacitors

Nano-Ceramics Offer Significant Benefits for Auto Industry

Innovations & Advancements Drive Growth of Automotive Ceramics

A Glance at Select Innovative Automotive Ceramic Products

