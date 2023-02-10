Automotive Backup Camera Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.59%

Automotive Backup Camera Market

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Backup Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive backup camera market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.59% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • Borgwarner Inc.

  • Continental Aktiengesellschaft

  • DENSO Corporation

  • Gentex Corporation

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Hella Stiftung GmbH)

  • Magna International Inc

  • Omnivision Technologies Inc.

  • Rear View Safety Inc. (Safe Fleet Holdings LLC)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Stonkam Co. Ltd.

  • Valeo

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

An automotive backup camera, also known as a rear-view camera, refers to a video camera attached to the rear of a vehicle. It is specifically designed to prevent a backup collision and assist the driver in reversing the vehicle safely. It is connected to a display screen that turns on automatically when the car is shifted into the reverse gear and shows real-time video of the area behind the vehicle.

In recent years, automotive backup camera systems have gained traction as they provide better visibility and prevent crashes and accidents by alleviating the rear blind spots. Nowadays, manufacturers are offering automotive backup camera systems with sensors in the rear bumper to detect objects behind the vehicle.

The increasing number of fatalities during the reversing of vehicles and the rising concerns regarding the safety of passengers and pedestrians represent the primary factors driving the market growth.

Besides this, the emerging applications of automotive backup camera systems in commercial vehicles, such as tow trucks and trailers, that cover a larger area on the road and require assistance while parking or reversing are catalyzing the product demand.

Additionally, governments of various countries are introducing stringent regulations mandating the installation of backup cameras in all new passenger vehicles to reduce the risk to pedestrians from accidents while reversing vehicles. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, several leading manufacturers are heavily investing in the development of innovative product variants to expand their customer base and maintain a competitive edge in the market. Other factors, including the surging sales of high-end automobiles, inflating consumer disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and technological advancements, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global automotive backup camera market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global automotive backup camera market during 2023-2028?
3. What are the key factors driving the global automotive backup camera market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive backup camera market?
5. What is the breakup of the global automotive backup camera market based on the vehicle type?
6. What is the breakup of the global automotive backup camera market based on the position?
7. What is the breakup of the global automotive backup camera market based on the sales channel?
8. What are the key regions in the global automotive backup camera market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global automotive backup camera market?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

145

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$2.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$4.1 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Backup Camera Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
6.1 Passenger Vehicle
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Commercial Vehicle
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Position
7.1 Surface Mounted
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Flush Mounted
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 License Mounted
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Aftermarket
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f496kh-backup?w=12

