Automotive Air Filters Market Size to Hit USD 5.49 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 1.1%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global automotive air filters market was valued at USD 5.08 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 5.49 Billion by 2027, growing at CAGR of 1.1% from 2021 to 2027. MAHLE develops two standardized air filter solutions for fuel cells to reduce development time & costs.

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive air filters market size is expected to grow from USD 5.08 billion in 2020 to USD 5.49 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. The market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of flexible, clean, and advanced engines. This is mainly occurring because of the imposition of stringent emission laws by regulatory bodies. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Automotive Air Filters Market 2020-2027.”

The automotive air filter market is primarily driven by the increasing number of vehicles in the world and stringent regulations imposed on vehicle emissions. The demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, which are equipped with high-quality filters, is also driving the growth of this market. Air filters are an important component in the vehicle engine system that helps to remove particulate matter from the engine's intake air and increase engine performance because they reduce friction in the engine system and improve fuel efficiency.

Industry Developments:

  • September 2020: MAHLE recently developed a smart air-conditioning system that would offer multiple innovative features, unlike the ones available in the market. It would support the fight against fine particulates in the cabin of vehicles.

  • August 2020: MAHLE created two standardized air filter solutions, especially for fuel cells. The company will now be able to lower costs and development time as developers will gain direct access to a completely developed component. They won’t have to design separate solutions for every vehicle.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-air-filter-market-101907


Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

1.1%

2027 Value Projection

USD 13.4 billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2020

USD 14.5 billion

Historical Data for

2016-2018

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

By Vehicle Type, By Product, By End-User

Growth Drivers

Rising Number of SUVs to Bolster Growth in North America

Increasing Usage of Synthetic Media to Augment Growth


Regional Insights-

Rising Number of SUVs to Bolster Growth in North America

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific procured USD 3.29 billion in terms of revenue. This region is set to dominate throughout the forthcoming years backed by the increasing production and sales of vehicles in the region. North America is set to exhibit significant growth stoked by the increasing number of SUVs in this region, which, in turn, is likely to surge the demand for Automotive Air Filters. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to show considerable growth owing to the presence of renowned companies, such as Mahle GmbH and Robert Bosch in this region.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit:  https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-air-filter-market-101907


Market Drivers-

Increasing Usage of Synthetic Media to Augment Growth

Automotive Air Filters are mainly made up of cellulose media that are very expensive. The ongoing technological advancements in the field of air filters have given rise to the production of synthetic media. It is gaining immense popularity nowadays because of its ability to improve airflow and enhance its overall performance. At the same time, it is less sensitive to water. Hence, the usage of synthetic media would aid in increasing fuel efficiency. It is set to boost the demand for Automotive Air Filters. However, the increasing inclination of consumers towards electric vehicles (EVs) may hamper the Automotive Air Filters market growth in the near future.

Market Segmentations-

Air Intake Filters Segment to Generate Highest Share Owing to Requirement of Regular Maintenance of Engines

Based on the product, the air intake filters segment earned 79.1% in terms of the Automotive Air Filters market growth in 2019. It is set to generate the largest share in the coming years backed by the urgent requirement of regular maintenance of engines. It helps in providing better fuel efficiency.

Segmentation

By Vehicle

  • Passenger Car

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Product

  • Air Intake Filters

  • Cabin Air Filters

By End-User

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket


Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-air-filter-market-101907


COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic: Declining Sales of Automotive to Obstruct Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the automotive industry across the globe. It has compelled various automakers to shut down their production processes. A decline in the sales and production of vehicles is likely to hamper the demand for Automotive Air Filters amid this pandemic. Our extensively researched reports would help you choose the right strategy to come out of this grave situation.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing Innovative Automotive Air Filters to Intensify Competition

The market for Automotive Air Filters contains many reputed companies. Most of them are trying to gain a competitive edge by introducing novel technologies to cater to the growing demand from people across the globe.


Quick Buy – Automotive Air Filters Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101907


Companies Profiled in the Cloud Security Market Research Report:

  • Mann+Hummel GMBH (Ludwigsburg, Germany)

  • K&N Engineering, Inc. (California, United States)

  • Denso Corporation (Kariya, Aichi, Japan)

  • Clarcor, Inc. (Tennessee, United States)

  • Donaldson Company, Inc. (Minnesota, United States)

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)

  • Cummins Inc. (Indiana, United States)

  • Hengst SE (Münster, Germany)

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation (Ohio, United States)

  • Ahlstrom Corporation (Helsinki, Finland)

  • Lydall Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Growth and Penetration Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5 PEST Analysis

4.6 Covid-19 Impact and Analysis

5. Global Automotive Air Filter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1 Air Intake Filters

5.2.2 Cabin Air Filters

5.3 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use

5.3.1 OEM

5.3.2 Aftermarket

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

5.4.1 Passenger Cars

5.4.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

Continued…


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-air-filter-market-101907


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Alouettes ready for physical challenge against undefeated Blue Bombers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Miami scores late to net 2-2 draw with CF Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal allowed two valuable points to slip late against Inter Miami on Saturday, settling for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw at Stade Saputo. Romell Quioto scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Montreal (12-8-4), while Gonzalo Higuain continued his excellent form for Miami (9-10-6) with Emerson Rodríguez providing a dramatic late equalizer. Quioto became only the fourth player in the club’s history to score at least 10 goals in a season, joining the likes of club legen