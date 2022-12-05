Automotive 3D Printing Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the automotive 3d printing market are 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk Inc. , Desktop Metal Inc. , EOS GmbH, General Electric Company, Hoganas AB, Materialise NV, Stratasys Ltd. , Ultimaker BV and Voxeljet AG.

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive 3D Printing Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370341/?utm_source=GNW
, Farsoon Technologies, Sinterit, Protolabs, Nexa3D, EPlus3D, and Ultimaker.

The global automotive 3D printing market is expected to grow from $1.89 billion in 2021 to $2.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.69%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The automotive 3D printing market is expected to reach $5.55 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.12%.

The automotive 3D printing market consists of sales of automotive 3D printing by entities (manufacturers, dealers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to make molds and thermoforming tools, rapid manufacturing of grips, jigs, and fixtures, and exterior and interior components of vehicles as well as to produce samples and tools at low costs and to eliminate future losses in production when investing in high-cost tooling.Automotive 3d printing refers to a process through which automotive designers can quickly fabricate a three-dimensional prototype of a physical part or assembly, from a simple interior element to a dashboard or even a scale model of an entire car using a printing machine.

Rapid prototyping enables companies to turn ideas into convincing proofs of concept.

The main types of components in automotive 3D printing market are interior components, exterior components.These are used in various vehicle types such as ice vehicles; electric vehicles.

The materials used are metals; plastic; composites and resins.Automotive 3D printing are applied on prototyping & tooling; research, development & innovation; manufacturing complex components.

The technologies used are stereolithography (SLA); selective laser sintering (SLS); electron beam melting (EBM); fused deposition modeling (FDM); laminated object manufacturing (LOM); three-dimensional inject printing.

North America was the largest region in the automotive 3D printing market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in automotive 3D printing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The impressive growth of electric vehicles had propelled the growth of the automotive 3d printing market.An electric vehicle (EV) is defined as a machine that operates on an electric motor, instead of an internal-combustion engine that generates power by burning a mix of fuel and gases.

For instance, in July 2022, according to the most recent car statistics, the market for electric vehicles (EVs) is booming. Sales of electric passenger cars grew by 186% in 2020, and in 2021, EV sales set a record against a market that was 28.7% below pre-Covid-19 levels. In all, 1.65 million new cars were registered in 2021, an increase of 1% over 2020, as a result of the pandemic’s continuing effects and the global shortage of semiconductor chips. In spite of this, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), which made up 7% of total new car sales with 114,554 vehicles, and battery electric vehicles (BEV), which had 190,727 registrations, sold more than they had over the previous five years combined (2016–2020). Therefore, the rising demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth of the automotive 3d printing.

Technological advancement in the automotive 3d printing market is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive 3d printing market.Many companies are investing in 3D printing for additive manufacturing, optimized brackets, and tooling production for assembly lines.

For instance, in May 2021, Renishaw UK—based specialists in measurement, motion control, healthcare, spectroscopy, and manufacturing company launched a new range of RenAM 500 3D printing machinery.The RenAM 500S Flex is a single laser 3D printing machine and the RenAM 500Q Flex is a four-laser 3D printing machine.

Both the systems featured a simplified powder handling system, which is suited for research and development (R&D), pre-production or bureau environments and will allow manufacturers to easily change between materials, without compromising on part quality or build capacity.

In February 2022, 3D Systems a US-based company that provides comprehensive products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services acquired Titan Additive LLC, for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, 3D Systems will expand the strength and breadth of its polymer AM solutions portfolio to address new applications in markets such as Foundries, Consumer Goods, Service Bureaus, Transportation & Motorsports, Aerospace & Defense, and General Manufacturing.

Titan Robotics is a US-based manufacturer of large additive manufacturing systems and 3D printing technology.

The countries covered in the automotive 3D printing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The automotive 3D printing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive 3D printing market statistics, including automotive 3D printing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a automotive 3D printing market share, detailed automotive 3D printing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive 3D printing industry. This automotive 3D printing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370341/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • MacKinnon, Compher score 2 apiece, Avs beat Sabres 6-4

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. MacKinnon added three assists and Compher had two helpers for the Avalanche, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves. “He’s the leader for us every night and drives the bus, and he did it again tonight,” Compher said about MacKinnon

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Analysis: Deshaun Watson has long way to go for improvement

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance wasn’t his biggest problem. Blame a two-year layoff for Watson being rusty. His refusal to express remorse for alleged behavior that led to an 11-game suspension is more difficult to explain. Watson made it clear earlier in the week he had no interest in discussing accusations by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions. He has settled 23 civil lawsuits brought by the women, while two others, including on

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy