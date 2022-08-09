Automatic Weapons Market Size Hit USD 15.04 Billion by 2027 | Automatic Weapons Industry High Growth in United States, Russia, China, Germany, Israel, and ROW

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automatic weapons market size is expected to reach USD 15.04 billion by 2027. This is attributable to the increasing demand for advanced automatic weapons and the rising defense budget of nations across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “ Automatic Weapons Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report mentions that the market stood at USD 8.44 billion in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.85% between 2020 and 2027.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Automatic Weapons:

BARRETT (The U.S.)

BAE Systems (The U.K.)

China North Industries Corporation Norinco (China)

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (The U.S.)

Denel Land Systems (South Africa)

FN Herstal (The U.K.)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

Heckler & Koch AG (The U.S.)

Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Ltd (Israel)

Kalashnikov Concern (Russia)

KBP Instrument Design Bureau (Russia)

Northrop Grumman Corporation. (The U.S.)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

ST Engineering (Singapore)

Ukroboroprom (Ukraine)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 7.85% 2027 Value Projection USD 15.04 Billion Base Year 2019 Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 123 Segments Covered By Type, Caliber, End Use Automatic Weapons Market Growth Drivers Key Players Sign Contracts to Expand Their Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue

Increasing Demand for Advanced Weapons to Upgrade Défense amid COVID-19

As per a New York Times analysis of federal data, approximately 1.9 million guns were sold in the U.S. during the global pandemic. The growing sense of security and well-being is driving the people to buy weapons for their safety. The novel coronavirus may have affected several economies, however, the demand for weapons has been consistent that will bode well for the market growth in the forthcoming years.

An automatic weapon is a type of weapon that has the capability of firing gun shots automatically. They do not require manual operation every time while firing, and automatically burst fire. Additionally, these self-loading weapons are preferred by people globally owing to their sophistication and convenience in handling.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

SEGMENTATION



Automatic Rifles Held 40.57% Market Share in 2019

The automatic rifles segment, based on product, held a market share of about 40.57% compared to others. The segment is expected to experience a significant growth owing to the increasing demand for automatic rifles from armed forces during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Spend on Defense Budget to Augment Growth

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, around USD 686.1 billion of defense budget was approved by the government in the U.S. in 2019. The increasing defense budget by the nation’s globally to upgrade their military is likely to surge the demand for advanced automatic weapons. Additionally, the escalating tension of war is propelling the countries to adopt advanced weapon systems that are expected to contribute to the growth of the global automatic weapons market in the forthcoming years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automatic Weapons Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automatic Weapons Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Automatic Weapons Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Automatic Rifles Machine Guns Automatic Launchers Automatic Cannons Gatling Guns Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Fully Automatic Semi-Automatic Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Caliber Small Caliber Medium Caliber Large Caliber Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use Land Naval Airborne Handheld & Stationary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-pacific Middle East Rest of the world



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at Forefront; Presence of Established Players to Augment Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global automatic weapons market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of established manufacturers such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and others. These companies are developing advanced automatic weapons to cater to the increasing demand for ammunition in the region. North America stood at USD 3.10 billion in 2019.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to experience an exponential growth backed by the rising government funding to upgrade the nation’s defence along the borders that will favor the demand for sophisticated automatic weapons in the region between 2020 and 2027.

The Study Objectives of this report are:



To analyse the worldwide Automatic Weapons Market size by product types, Caliber, End Use.

To comprehend the design by recognizing its different sub-fragments.

To study flooring market by individual manufacturers' growth, and future trends.

To study Product Overview and Scope of segment, Revenue Sales Status, and Outlook

To understand market Upstream and Downstream analysis

To understand the Market Competitive Situation and Trends

To understand market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges faced by Flooring Market

To analysis new product and new technology release

Analysis of Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

Industry Development:

March 2020 – Rheinmetall, a leading German-based weapons manufacturer, signed a contract with Switzerland’s Federal Office for Défense. As per the contract, the company will provide rifle-mounted laser targeting modules, along with spare parts, accessories, and training support for the Swiss army.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Players Sign Contracts to Expand Their Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue

The global automatic weapons market comprises several major companies that are focusing on signing contracts either with government agencies or private companies. These companies are focusing on developing advanced automatic weapons and further boosting their sales revenue to maintain their dominance in the market.

