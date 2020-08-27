Automatic Labelling Machine Market to Hit USD 2.38 billion by 2027; Rising Demand for Clear Product Information on Labels to Fuel Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Automatic Labelling Machine Market Research Report Are Krones AG (Bavaria, Germany), Sidel (Tetra Level International S.A.) (Emilia-Romagna, Italy) Sacmi Imola S. C. (Emilia-Romagna, Italy), Herma (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Fuji Seal International Inc. (Kansai, Japan), Marchesini Group S. P. A. (Emilia-Romagna, Italy), I. M. A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S. P. A. (Emilia-Romagna, Italy), KHS GmbH (Salzgitter AG Consolidation Group) (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), Barry – Wehmiller Companies (Missouri, U.S.), ProMach (Ohio, U.S.), Novexx Solutions GmbH (Bavaria, Germany), Accutek Packaging (California, U.S.), Wuxi Sici Auto Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu, China), Worldpack Automation Systems (Maharashtra, India), Weber Marking Systems GmbH (Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany), Kunshan Bojin Trading Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu, China), CECLE Machine (Zhejiang, China)

Pune, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automatic labelling machine market size is projected to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Emergence of eco-labels in the wake of heightened environmental awareness will create several opportunities in the market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Automatic Labelling Machine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Self Adhesive/Pressure Sensitive, Shrink Sleeves and Glue Based), By Configuration (Stand Alone and Integrated), By Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Eco-labels, or green labeling, are used by manufacturers to show that their products have been made in an environment-friendly manner and can also be disposed of sustainably. In North America, for instance, it is mandatory for producers of vehicles and home appliances to provide the necessary labels on their products showing how energy efficient they are. Similarly, manufacturers of electrical appliances in Europe have to clearly provide the energy-efficiency rating of their products. Automatic labelling machines allow accomplishment of these labelling tasks in a high-speed and time-bound manner and their demand is surging as a result of rapid rise in online retail activities.

The COVID-19 outbreak has spawned widespread economic distress and uncertainty, with many industries, markets, and businesses undergoing tremendous stress. However, together, the global community can tide over these challenging times and at Fortune Business Insights™, we aim to provide precise market intelligence through extensive and intensive research into the impact of this pandemic on various businesses.

Through continuous efforts, we are striving to help your business sustain and grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

According to the report, the value of this market stood at USD 1.79 billion in 2019. The other highlights of the report include:

In-depth analysis of the various factors, trends, and restraints shaping the market;

Microscopic study of all market segments and evaluation of their individual performance;

Comprehensive examination of the regional dynamics impacting the market; and

Detailed profiling and assessment of the key players and their top strategies.





Market Driver

Increasing Availability of Novel Label Adhesives to Propel Growth

The automatic labelling machine market growth is expected to gain momentum on account of rising availability of high-quality, novel labeling adhesive solutions in the marketplace. For example, freezer adhesives are commonly utilized in the food & beverages industry as these materials can tolerate extremely cold temperatures, making them ideal for application of frozen foods and drinks. Moreover, once the temperature increases, these labels can be easily removed without damage to the packaging material. Another popular label solution frequently opted by producers is the peelable or removable adhesive. This adhesive allows the label to stick to the surface for long time periods without coming off. However, it can be removed easily as required and the adhesive does not damage the surface in any way. Manufacturers of automatic labelling machines are increasingly adopting these novel adhesive technologies to enhance the value of the products and achieve sustainability in processes as well.

