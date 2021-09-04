Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.8% Yield

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Automatic Data Processing's shares before the 9th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.93 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.72 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Automatic Data Processing has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current stock price of $207.38. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Automatic Data Processing is paying out an acceptable 61% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 61% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Automatic Data Processing's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years. Automatic Data Processing has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Automatic Data Processing has lifted its dividend by approximately 10.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Automatic Data Processing an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Automatic Data Processing is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Automatic Data Processing from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Automatic Data Processing for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Automatic Data Processing you should be aware of.

