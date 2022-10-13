Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Size to Hit 28.15 Billion by 2028 | Growth Drivers, Emerging Trends | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market, the increasing unhealthy lifestyle and chronic diseases such as cancer, stroke, arthritis heart disease, and diabetes propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising investment in Research and Development (R&D) organizations for testing, and developing facilities for automated immunoassay analyzers. These are some of the growth factors which are likely to generate revenue for the automated immunoassay analyzers industry in the coming years.

The Qualitative research report has been prepared through in-depth secondary research, with the defined historic year and the base year, assessments and calculations are performed and the research report is delivered with the promise made to the reader's needs.

The global market was valued at USD 10.13 Billion in 2021, and according to Vantage expert analysis, the air quality control systems market size is expected to reach over USD 28.15 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Vantage Market Research explores these insights in an Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Forecast Research Report 2022 to 2028.

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Top Companies Profiles:

Abbott Diagnostics (US)

Biokit (Spain)

Biomerieux (France)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

Key Insights and Findings from the In-depth Report:

The global automated immunoassay analyzers market was valued at USD 10.13 billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 28.15 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

According to Vantage, research experts study, around 30 million US populations are facing heart diseases every year and 45% of them result in fatality.

The increasing cost and lower testing facilities are likely to hinder the automated immunoassay analyzers industry.

North America accounts for the lion's share of the automated immunoassay analyzers industry in 2021 and is projected to continue its position over the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to the significant demand for automated immunoassay analyzers in several industries and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers:

Number of Population Suffering from Chronic Diseases to Drive Market Growth

An increasing number of people facing critical conditions have started requiring automated immunoassay analyzer testing facilities. This technique is considered to have a moderate risk of complications and hence proves to be a good solution compared to others. Cities are witnessing outbreaks of various diseases as a result of the increasing population and modern lifestyle. The majority of the population is suffering from diseases like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and others. According to Vantage, research experts study, around 30 million US populations are facing heart diseases every year and 45% of them result in fatality.

The demand for automated immunoassay analyzers in laboratories and hospitals has increased recently, as they ensure the accuracy of reports and at the same time make laboratory processes more efficient. The high sensitivity of automated immunoassay analyzers makes them a perfect asset for medical personnel in these difficult times, as these devices can help accurately detect infected populations.

The Increasing Cost and Lower Testing Facilities are Likely to hinder the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market

Automated immunoassay analyzer testing for the diagnosis of neurological, cardiovascular, rheumatic, and other diseases is an area of interest. The major disadvantages of the automated immunoassay analyzer are its high cost and low availability in healthcare facilities. The cost of automated immunoassay analyzers is high due to the management of the patient hospital setting, infrastructure, and risk analysis. This makes them expensive and hence may hinder the growth of the automated immunoassay analyzers market to some extent.

Scope of the Report:

Regional Analysis:

North America to Witness Rapid Growth

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of the total market due to the high adoption of automated immunoassay analyzers and the rise in the adoption of advanced healthcare technology products. This is a major factor driving the forecast growth of the Automated Immunoassay Analyzers market in this region. Furthermore, many patients in this field are leaning towards adopting Automated Immunoassay Analyzer test results and helping them to diagnose faster.

The Asia Pacific is all set to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of well-established automated immunoassay analytical facilities. The region is home to major research institutes and research and development (R&D) facilities that are fuelling the growth of the market. Some of the factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market are a large number of ongoing research studies and the growth of the overall healthcare sector globally.

Browse More Research Topics on Healthcare Related Reports:

Mammography Market was valued USD 1.8 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.2 Billion by 2028

Breast Reconstruction Market was valued at USD 562.9 Million in the year 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 652.7 Million by the year 2028

Smart Insulin Pens Market was valued USD 92.1 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 180.8 Million by 2028

Hearing Aids Market was valued at USD 9.9 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 13.0 Billion by the year 2028

