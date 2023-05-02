Automated Homes Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Device Type (Smart Speakers, Smart Thermostats, Smart Lighting, Smart Security, Smart Appliances), Region and Segment Forecast, 2023-2030

ReportLinker

The automated homes market size was valued at $ 78.7 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2023-2030. The study provides an executive-level overview of the current automated homes market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



Growing IoT penetration, ability to reduce energy suage, improve convenience, provide enhanced security, and technologically advanced solutions is anticipated to drive the automated homes market.



- This report provides overview and service addressable market for automated homes.

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months, split into four categories: driver & challenges analysis, technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

- It includes global market forecasts for the automated homes industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A deals in the automated homes space.

- The detailed value chain consists of four main aspects: device, connectivity, data, and app.



