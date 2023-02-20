Automated Freight Transport Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types & Applications | Business Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue Analysis Forecast Research

·4 min read
Pune, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Freight Transport Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Report also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global Automated Freight Transport market during 2023-2028.

Automated Freight Transport market analyze sales, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Global Automated Freight Transport Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • Cloud-based

  • On-premises

Applications: -

  • Automotive

  • Retail

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Energy

  • Healthcare

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • CTSI-global

  • JDA Software

  • Accenture

  • FedEx Corporation

  • Manhattan Associates

  • SNCF Logistics

  • Geodis

  • Descartes System Group

  • DHL International GmbH

  • DSV Panalpina

Key Benefits of Automated Freight Transport Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Automated Freight Transport Market

TOC of Automated Freight Transport Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview
    1.1 Study Scope
    1.2 Market Analysis by Type
        1.2.1 Global Automated Freight Transport Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.2.2 Cloud-based
        1.2.3 On-premises
    1.3 Market by Application
        1.3.1 Global Automated Freight Transport Market Growth Rate by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.3.2 Automotive
        1.3.3 Retail
        1.3.4 Aerospace and Defense
        1.3.5 Energy
        1.3.6 Healthcare
        1.3.7 Pharmaceutical
        1.3.8 Others
    1.4 Study Objectives
    1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
    2.1 Global Automated Freight Transport Market Size (2017-2028)
    2.2 Automated Freight Transport Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
    2.3 Global Automated Freight Transport Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
    2.4 Global Automated Freight Transport Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)
    2.5 Global Top Automated Freight Transport Countries Ranking by Market Size
3 Automated Freight Transport Competitive by Company
    3.1 Global Automated Freight Transport Revenue by Players
        3.1.1 Global Automated Freight Transport Revenue by Players (2017-2022)
        3.1.2 Global Automated Freight Transport Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
    3.2 Global Automated Freight Transport Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
    3.3 Company Covered: Ranking by Automated Freight Transport Revenue
    3.4 Global Automated Freight Transport Market Concentration Ratio
        3.4.1 Global Automated Freight Transport Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
        3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Freight Transport Revenue in 2021
    3.5 Global Automated Freight Transport Key Players Head office and Area Served
    3.6 Key Players Automated Freight Transport Product Solution and Service
    3.7 Date of Enter into Automated Freight Transport Market
    3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Automated Freight Transport Breakdown Data by Type
    4.1 Global Automated Freight Transport Historic Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
    4.2 Global Automated Freight Transport Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5 Global Automated Freight Transport Breakdown Data by Application
    5.1 Global Automated Freight Transport Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
    5.2 Global Automated Freight Transport Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

