Automated External Defibrillator Market to hit US$ 1,340.12 million by 2030, Says Growth Plus Reports

·6 min read
Newark, New Castle, USA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Automated External Defibrillator Market by Type (Semi-Automated, Fully Automated), Technology (Wearable, Non-Wearable), End User (Emergency Medical Service Centers, Public Access Settings, Homecare Settings, Hospitals, Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the automated external defibrillator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to reach US$ 1,340.1 million by 2030.

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are life-saving medical equipments that skilled professionals can use during emergency cases from sudden cardiac arrest. AEDs are portable defibrillation devices used to evaluate a victim's heart rhythm and determine if a shock should be provided to restore normal heart rhythm. AEDs are small, battery-powered devices with the advantage of being portable. Moreover, AEDs are simple to operate and require a small amount of training. An adult who has recently undergone sudden cardiac arrest is most certainly in urgent need of defibrillation, a measured electrical charge that may frequently return the heart to normal function and save a life. The American Heart Association estimates that the early use of an AED paired with rapid-growth cardiopulmonary resuscitation might save over 50,000 lives each year (CPR).

Market Drivers

The increasing frequency of cardiac disorders, the expanding geriatric population, technical breakthroughs in the market, and increased investment and/or funding by market players are the primary factors driving the market's growth for automated external defibrillators. Additionally, the preponderance of sedentary lifestyles, as well as a growth in the elderly population across the, are increasing the occurrence of heart disorders. The prevalence of advanced medical infrastructure, favorable government & public policies product development initiatives, and relatively high healthcare expenditures pave the way for advancing technology in healthcare, thereby driving the market growth for automated external defibrillators during the forecast period.

The global automated external defibrillator market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Type, Technology, Patient Type, End User, and Region

Excerpts from ‘By technology Segmentation’

Based on technology, the global automated external defibrillator market has been segmented into:

  • Semi-Automated

  • Fully Automated

The fully automated external defibrillator segment dominated the global market in 2021. The growth of this segment can be ascribed to cardiac disorders, expanding research and development expenditure, rising knowledge & awareness of defibrillators in developing nations, and a significant rise in the geriatric population. According to recent research, strokes, and heart attacks were responsible for 85 percent of these deaths. Stressful work environments, sedentary lifestyles, and rising use of cigarettes, alcohol, and drug abuse is also expected to drive growth of the automated external defibrillator market since the incidence rate of cardiac illnesses is rising.

Similarly, semi-automated AEDs are estimated to depict steady growth during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. Semi-automatic AEDs provide the rescuer(s) control over when the shock is delivered. This can be useful since it allows rescuers to ensure that no one is near the patient's body when they are receiving a shock. Thus, these factors also further contribute to the growth of this segment, thereby boosting the global market.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global automated external defibrillator market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Asia Pacific region is an emerging region in the global market. The growth of this region’s market can be attributed to the regulatory policies in the Asia Pacific area as they are more adaptable and have a high potential for business. In the coming years, highly growing competition among the key market will force defibrillator manufacturers to focus on emerging markets. Manufacturers are actively concentrating on growing their presence in developing countries to capitalize on the strong growth potential for automated external defibrillators.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the automated external defibrillator market are

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Biotronik SE & Co. KG

  • Nihon Kohden Corporation

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • Mediana Co. Ltd.

  • CU Medical System Inc.

  • BPL Medical Technologies Pvt.

  • Vivest Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Kestra Medical Technologies Inc.

  • Zoll Medical Corporation

Automated External Defibrillator Market Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

US$ 710.8 million

Revenue forecast in 2030

US$ 1,340.12 million

Growth Rate

CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Historical Year

2020

Segments covered

Type, Technology, Patient Type, End User, and Region

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

    1. Wearable

    2. Non-Wearable

  6. GLOBAL AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY

    1. Semi-Automated

    2. Fully Automated

  7. GLOBAL AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PATIENT TYPE

    1. Adult

    2. Pediatric

  8. GLOBAL AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER

    1. Emergency Medical Service Centers

    2. Public Access Settings

    3. Homecare Settings

    4. Hospitals

    5. Others

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

About Us:

