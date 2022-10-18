Automated Cell Culture Systems Market Size to Hit USD 12.43 Billion by 2033; Growing Stem Cell Research & Development and Increasing Prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases to Elevate Market Growth – Research Nester

Key Companies Covered in the Global Automated Cell Culture System Market Research Report by Research Nester are Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Company, Cell Culture Company, LLC, Sartorius AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hamilton Company, Merck Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Hitachi Power Solutions Co, Ltd., and other key market players.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘Global Automated Cell Culture System Market’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2023 – 2033, which includes the following factors:

  • Market growth over the forecast period

  • Detailed regional synopsis

  • Market segmentation

  • Growth drivers

  • Profiling of key market players

Global Automated Cell Culture System Market Size:

The global automated cell culture system market is estimated to garner robust revenue of ~USD 12.43 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~12.4% over the forecast period. Further, the market generated remarkable revenue of ~USD 6.5 billion in the year 2022. The growth of the market can primarily be attributed to the increasing stem cell research & development owing to the higher prevalence of related diseases. For instance, in 2019, around 8.5 million people were found to be suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Additionally, the growing demand for gene therapy and the increasing worldwide prevalence of cancer are expected to drive market growth. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 10 million people died of cancer across the globe in 2020. Furthermore, the market is also expected to be driven by the increasing geriatric population across the globe, rising cases of non-communicable diseases, and higher prevalence of infectious diseases over the forecast period.

Global Automated Cell Culture System Market: Key Takeaways

  • North America region gained the largest share of the revenue in 2022

  • Biotech company segment to witness noteworthy growth

  • Stem cell & cancer research sub-segment remains prominent in the application segment

Increasing Geriatric Population and Rising Expenditure on Research and Development to Boost Market Growth

Increasing demand for stem cell therapy and increasing biopharmaceutical production are estimated to fuel the growth of the global automated cell culture system market. Moreover, the demand for stem cell therapy is quite high among the geriatric population around the world, as older are more prone to acquire non-communicable diseases. Hence, the growing geriatric population across the globe is anticipated to influence market growth. According to the data by World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people aged 60 years and older was 1 billion in 2019 and this number is estimated to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050.

In addition to this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, supportive initiatives by governments around the world, and growing awareness about automated cell culture system are predicted to propel the growth of the market. The growth of the automated cell culture system market, over the forecast period, can be further ascribed to the rising investments in R&D activities to continuously bring up more feasible solutions for medical procedures. According to research reports, since 2000, global research and development expenditure has more than tripled in real terms, rising from approximately USD 680 billion to over USD 2.5 trillion in 2019.

Global Automated Cell Culture System Market: Regional Overview

The global automated cell culture system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Advanced Healthcare Facilities to Drive Market Growth in the North America Region

The automated cell culture system market in the North America region holds the largest market share with 42.16% in 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising investment in research and development in the region. Moreover, the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies & manufacturers in the region and increasing awareness regarding the use of stem cells as therapeutics are also expected to add significantly to the market growth. Furthermore, the Increasing number of bone marrow and cord blood transplants throughout the region is also estimated to positively influence the market growth. It was noted that 4,864 unrelated and 4,160 related bone marrow and cord blood transplants were performed in the United States in 2020.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Influence Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The market in this region is anticipated to be driven by the increasing investment in the biotechnology sector by government and private companies specifically in countries namely, China, India, and Japan. Moreover, the increasing patient pool with chronic diseases, mainly, cancer, and the ongoing research & development activities for cancer treatment are expected to propel the growth of the market. In addition to this, the increasing percentage of regional health expenditure contributing to the GDP is also estimated to be a significant factor to influence the growth of the automated cell culture system market in the Asia Pacific region. As per The World Bank, in the year 2019, the share of the global health expenditure in the East Asia & Pacific region accounted for 6.67% of GDP.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Automated Cell Culture System Market, Segmentation by End-User

        Academic Institutes

•        Biotech Company

•        Research Organization

Out of these, the biotech company segment is projected to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the rising activities of research and development across the globe. For instance, the Indian biotech industry was valued at over USD 63.5 billion in the year 2019 and it is projected to reach around USD 149 billion by 2025.

Global Automated Cell Culture System Market, Segmentation by Application

  • Drug Development

  • Stem Cell & Cancer Research

  • Regenerative Medicine

Among these, the stem cell & cancer research sub-segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the projected period. The growth of this segment can majorly be attributed to the increasing prevalence of various types of cancer and the rising death rate on account of it across the world. For instance, in 2020, the most recurrent cases of deaths because of cancer were lung cancer which caused 1.80 million deaths, colon, and rectum cancer which caused 916 000 deaths. Further, the increasing spending on oncology research & development to bring up more feasible procedures for treatment is estimated to boost the segment growth.

Global Automated Cell Culture System Market, Segmentation by Product Type

  • Consumables

  • Bioreactors

  • Equipment

Global Automated Cell Culture System Market, Segmentation by Line Culture

  • Finite Cell

  • Infinite Cell

Global Automated Cell Culture System Market, Segmentation by Mode of Delivery

  • Topical Application – 41.03%

  • Aerial Diffusion – 23.5%

  • Direct Inhalation – 35.5%

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global automated cell culture system market that are profiled by Research Nester are Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Company, Cell Culture Company, LLC, Sartorius AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hamilton Company, Merck Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Hitachi Power Solutions Co, Ltd., and others.
Recent Developments in the Global Automated Cell Culture System Market

  • In August 2022, Hitachi Power Solutions Co., Ltd. announced the launch of FineSAT7 scanning acoustic tomograph. Using the transmissive and reflecting qualities of ultrasonic waves, this scanning acoustic tomograph can be utilized to identify specific bodily problems.

  • In August 2022, Becton, Dickinson and Company began recruiting participants for the sirolimus drug-coated balloons first-in-human experiment (DCB). The purpose of the company's trials is to enhance the available therapies for non-communicable diseases.


    NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Dutch wheelchair star Esther Vergeer is among three new International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2023 announced Monday, joining the half-dozen holdovers from the vote last year, the first time in history no one on the ballot was selected. Vergeer, who won 44 Grand Slam titles between singles and doubles and was unbeaten for more than 10 years, and Rick Draney, who helped pioneer the Quad Division in addition to being an accomplished athlete, are nominated