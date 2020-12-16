Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market US $1,120 million by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Stakeholders, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Drivers and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Rising need for compliance as well as growing use of data quality tools and systems for data management drives the demand for automated breach and attack simulation market

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Offerings (Platforms, Services), Application (Configuration Management, Patch Management, Team Assessment, Threat Intelligence, Others), End-User (Data Centers, Enterprises, Service Providers), and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market size is anticipated to reach at USD 1,120 million by 2025. Increasing automated breach and attack simulation requirement by verticals such as BFSI, government & public sector, IT and telecom, to safeguard information and prevent application layer attack is fueling the automated breach and attack simulation market. However, lack of obligatory regulatory for information security along with lack of skilled technical personnel are hindering the industry growth.

Organizations now-a-days deal with massive amount of data in their day-to-day operations. The rate of inbound data, the data gathered, and the outgoing data may cause complexities within the organizational systems and lead to security risks and attacks. Application gateway enables network security by hiding and protecting data of enterprise network through a firewall.

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into data centers, enterprises, and service providers. The market for enterprises is anticipated to possess the largest market share in 2019 since the Tech companies today are predominantly developing to match their user needs. Moreover, the growing regulatory scrutiny coupled with enhanced customer satisfaction, as well as advantages such as risk management, fraud detection, and customized solutions are some of the factors responsible for the automated breach and attack simulation demand.

The global automated breach and attack simulation market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global automated breach and attack simulation industry is a wide range to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the automated breach and attack simulation applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the automated breach and attack simulation market in North America.

The major players of the global automated breach and attack simulation market are NopSec, Qualys, Rapid7, DXC Technology, AttackIQ, Skybox Security, SafeBreach, Firemon, Cymulate, Verdoin, XM Cyber, and more. The automated breach and attack simulation market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

