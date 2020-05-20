The best infotainment systems for 2020

For tech junkies, the infotainment system is the heart of every new car. Like every other aspect of a car, each manufacturer does things a little bit differently, both to engineer the best system and to create a brand-specific experience for the user.

So which carmaker has the best infotainment system? Quite frankly, it’s best not to dive into any of these systems and expect a flawless experience. Infotainment still represents a fairly new frontier for automakers, and the demands of driving mean that doing anything else besides paying attention to the road can be cumbersome and awkward — no matter how slick the infotainment interface is. Keeping your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel should always be the highest priority, but most current infotainment systems don’t allow this.

That being said, these 10 infotainment systems represent the best of the best. They come from a wide variety of automakers and are available in cars at a wide variety of price points. Keep in mind that not all features on a given system are standard, but otherwise be sure to check these systems out when shopping for your next car.

Like everything else about Audi’s cars, MMI is sharp and well designed. It features a rotary controller—always a plus—and a touchpad that can recognize handwriting in some models. What really sets MMI apart, however, is the available “Virtual Cockpit” display. It replaces the instrument cluster that can display everything from a digital speedometer to Google Maps satellite images. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available on most new Audi models.

More recently, with models like the Q8 and all-electric E-Tron, Audi adopted a dual-screen setup, with a lower screen taking the place of most analog controls. That could have been a disaster, but works quite well.

BMW was one of the first automakers to launch a comprehensive infotainment system, and its iDrive system remains one of the best. It uses a rotary controller to help the driver navigate the various menus and submenus, which is a bit easier than continuously tapping a touchscreen. Most BMW models offer Apple CarPlay, and the automaker is rolling out wireless CarPlay as well. However, the automaker has dragged its feet on offering Android Auto. Some BMW models even offer gesture control, which allows you to do things like adjust audio volume and answer the phone with the wave of a hand. We’ve found it to be more of a gimmick than a true breakthrough, however.

MyLink features large, easy-to-read icons and text, and a decent amount of analog controls. The same basic setup is used in the IntelliLink systems from fellow General Motors brands Buick and GMC. The intuitive user interface is something GM’s flagship brand, Cadillac, has struggled to match with its more complex CUE (short for Cadillac User Experience) systems. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available across all brands, and virtually all GM vehicles come standard with a built-in Wi-Fi hot spot that can support up to seven devices. GM also recently began adding Amazon Alexa compatibility to its vehicles. MyLink-equipped vehicles can also use GM Marketplace, a service that allows you to order food and pay for gas from your dashboard.

2020 Ram Heavy Duty Uconnect 4C 12-inch split screen

Chrysler’s Uconnect is one of the best systems available in non-luxury vehicles, although you really need to get the top version for the best experience. That usually includes an 8.4-inch touchscreen, although Ram pickup trucks get a massive 12.0-inch, portrait-oriented screen. Uconnect masters the fundamentals with easy-to-read graphics, logical voice controls, a responsive touchscreen, and available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But Chrysler also excels at finding model-specific features, such as the “Performance Pages” app in Dodge muscle cars, or the ability to integrate a rear-seat entertainment system in the Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

When it comes to infotainment, Ford deserves a “most improved” award. Its old MyFord Touch systems were legendarily bad, but the current Sync 3 system has addressed their faults. It features responsive touchscreens, intuitive menus, and a voice-command system that allows the user to speak more naturally. Building on that solid foundation, Ford is adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wi-Fi hot spots, and an Amazon Alexa skill for certain vehicles. Sync 3 will soon be replaced by Sync 4, which will add wireless versions of CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as over-the-air software updates. Sync 4 will debut on the ridiculously oversized touchscreen of the Mustang Mach-E electric car.

2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Hyundai’s infotainment system isn’t the most sophisticated, but they master the fundamentals. BlueLink features fast processors, a sensible menu layout, and a decent amount of backup analog controls. The larger available touchscreens offer good resolution, although the smaller screens that are standard issue in most Hyundais don’t impress as much. Hyundai also has a reputation as an early adopter of new tech. It was one of the first automakers to roll out Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Amazon Alexa compatibility, and a mobile app that lets the driver lock and unlock the doors or start the engine. The 2020 Sonata takes things a bit further with a feature that lets the car autonomously pull out of parking spaces with a few clicks of the key fob.

2020 Kia Telluride interior

Like corporate parent Hyundai, Kia takes a sensible approach to infotainment. The automaker’s UVO system strikes a good balance between touchscreen and analog controls, making it easy for drivers of any level of tech aptitude to use. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available, as is Amazon Alexa compatibility, in certain models.

Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment system

The name Mercedes-Benz may invoke images of limitless luxury, but the automaker’s best infotainment system yet originated with more humble, entry-level models. Called MBUX (short for Mercedes-Benz User eXperience), it debuted in the A-Class before migrating to the related CLA and GLB compacts, and more expensive models. Past Mercedes infotainment systems were decent, but MBUX nails usability like never before. It’s built around a voice assistant that, in a first for this tech in an automotive application, actually responds reliably to naturalistic speech. Whether it’s one of the entry-level models or something fancier, screen graphics are well designed, looking both sharp and distinctive. Mercedes also offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Tesla Model 3

The infotainment setup in the Tesla Model S and Model X is the equivalent of stuffing a massive V8 engine under the hood of a muscle car: the operative theory is that bigger is better. Both cars rely on a 17-inch touchscreen for nearly all control functions. Even though not all features require such a big screen, it’s an impressive piece of tech. With the Model 3, Tesla upped the ante by eliminating the traditional gauge cluster too, and using a central screen for everything. Tesla also uses over-the-air software updates to add new features, including video games. As if tech nerds needed another reason to love the automaker from Silicon Valley.

The latest generation of Volvo’s infotainment system uses a slick, tablet-like portrait touchscreen that’s just as responsive as the devices its shape imitates. It features crisp graphics and integrates well with the dashboards of Volvo models we’ve seen recently. Volvo was one of the first adopters of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it is adding built-in Wi-Fi hot spots to new vehicles as well. The Swedish automaker will give its infotainment systems a major overhaul over the next few years, switching to a new Android-based operating system. A version of that system will also be used by Volvo’s Polestar brand.