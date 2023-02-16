Autoinjectors Demand Is Projected To Reach US$ 260.45 Billion By 2033; Owing To Rapid Advancements in Healthcare Systems

FACT.MR

Increasing Cases of Orthopedic-related Ailments & Chronic Disorders Driving Sales of Autoinjectors

Rockville, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global autoinjectors market is valued at US$ 59.04 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 16% from 2023 to 2033.



An autoinjector is a syringe that has a spring-charged needle and a pre-charged amount of medication. The device activates and administers a precise quantity of medication when slipped into the body. Autoinjectors are commonly used in migraine therapy, medical and emergency procedures, and the self-administration of epinephrine to prevent anaphylaxis.

Auto-injectors have several advantages, including a reduction in the prevalence of needle-related anxiety disorders, a decreased likelihood of accidental needle sticks, consistent dosage quality, and an improvement in efficacy. A severe, possibly fatal allergic response to food, medications, latex, and stings from hymenopteran stingers is known as anaphylaxis.

Report Attributes

Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 260.45 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 16 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for autoinjectors is projected to reach US$ 260.45 billion by 2033.

Germany’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Demand for autoinjectors in China is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

Use of autoinjectors for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis is predicted to rise at a high CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2033.

“Rapid technological advancements and improved autoinjector designs are expected to drive market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Key market players are adopting several marketing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches, and more to maintain their market position and earn more revenue.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. declared the acquisition of Antares Pharma, Inc. in April 2022.

The first autoinjector for prefilled syringes with integrated connection was released in October 2021, according to prominent medical equipment firm Ypsomed.

Competitive Landscape

To gain a large client base and earn more revenue shares, key players in the autoinjectors market are developing advanced home-use autoinjectors, and needle-free devices & therapies. Along with this, they are also adopting market strategies such as mergers, collaborations, partnerships, regional expansion, and more.

Fact.MR report reveals detailed information regarding winning strategies such as local supply, product standards, supply chain management, quality control, and more adopted by leading companies in the autoinjectors market to earn more.

The Qfinity autoinjector platform, a straightforward, reusable, and cost-effective solution for subcutaneous (SC) drug self-administration, was introduced by Jabil Healthcare, a branch of Jabil Inc., in May 2022.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. inked an exclusive contract for its Aidaptus auto-injector in May 2022 with Owen Mumford Ltd., one of the top producers and innovators of medical devices.

Key Segments of Autoinjectors Industry Research

By Disease : Rheumatoid Arthritis Anaphylaxis Multiple Sclerosis Cardiovascular Disorders Diabetes

By Type : Disposable Autoinjectors Reusable Autoinjectors

By Route of Administration : Subcutaneous Intramuscular

By Type of Molecule : Monoclonal Antibodies Peptides, Proteins Small Molecules

By End User : Home Care Settings Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Care Settings

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Key Questions Covered in the Autoinjectors Market Report

What is the projected value of the Autoinjectors Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Autoinjectors Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Autoinjectors Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Autoinjectors Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Autoinjectors Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Autoinjectors Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global autoinjectors market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of disease (rheumatoid arthritis, anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes), type (disposable autoinjectors, reusable autoinjectors), route of administration (subcutaneous, intramuscular), type of molecule (monoclonal antibodies, peptides, proteins, small molecules), and end user (home care settings, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care settings), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

