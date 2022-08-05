Autocar, LLC Begins Field Testing All-Electric Cabover Refuse Trucks

Autocar, LLC
·3 min read

The E-ACX™ severe-duty refuse truck testing has started in Birmingham, AL.

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / AUTOCAR®manufacturer of specialized severe-duty vocational trucks, has built its first two alpha units that feature a zero emissions, all-electric powertrain. The two E-ACX electric cabover refuse trucks, also known as battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs), are going through a strict validation testing process to ensure the trucks are built to handle the same challenges and requirements as its diesel and CNG counterparts.

Autocar, LLC , Friday, August 5, 2022, Press release picture
Autocar's All-Electric E-ACX with cover removed to display one of three high voltage battery packs.

The E-ACX-64™ alpha units are both automated side loaders that leverage Autocar's Power of One® integration, featuring the industry's best body integration process that provides parallel engineering with Autocar body partners Heil and New Way. The alpha1 unit features the HEIL® COMMAND SST® and the alpha2 unit features the NEW WAY® SIDEWINDER 3.0™.

Autocar is partnering with select customers to facilitate validation tests under real work conditions to verify performance metrics and receive operator input for both alpha units. Refuse Trucks are subject to all types of climates coast to coast, cycling through thousands of stops and starts a day, in and out of landfills and transfer stations, that put even the best engineered trucks out of service. As a result, these real world tests and validations are key to making sure the E-ACX is ALWAYS UP®.

"We are excited to continue our role as a leader in green innovation for refuse and other vocations with the development of the E-ACX platform. Our process at Autocar is to design trucks that exceed the standards of our customers, so we are very excited to begin testing an all-electric ACX that highlights our engineers and technicians hard work, and input from customers," said Timothy Thornton, vice president and general manager refuse at Autocar.

"The E-ACTT™ team that developed our all-electric terminal tractor, gets a lot of credit for leading the BEV development and bringing this technology to severe-duty standards," said Thornton. "The E-ACX is another step in our goal to help fleets achieve zero emissions while not compromising on performance or durability."

For more information visit AutocarTruck.com or call 888-218-3611.

ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC:
Autocar, LLC, manufacturer of severe-duty vocational trucks carrying the first specialized truck brand in North America, is the only American-owned and operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers the perfect tool for their jobs with the most uptime, support, and impact on their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built severe-duty truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and its all-electric E-ACTT terminal tractors, and the DC-64 Class 8 work trucks. Autocar recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24/7 access to its ALWAYS UP® direct factory support center staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. Autocar promises to provide trucks that deliver the best value, provide the best service, provide a complete solution for customers' needs, do the work right the first time, and act proactively, timely and with simplicity.

(HEIL®, COMMAND SST®, NEW WAY®, and SIDEWINDER 3.0™ are trademarks of their respective companies, and Autocar, LLC makes no claim of ownership thereof.)

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of Autocar Trucks
Email: Jo@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

Caroline Morse, TrizCom PR on behalf of Autocar Trucks
Email: Caroline@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/Text: 817-682-6523

SOURCE: Autocar, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710991/Autocar-LLC-Begins-Field-Testing-All-Electric-Cabover-Refuse-Trucks

