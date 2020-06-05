The Autoblog Show returns this Sunday with an episode devoted entirely to camper vans







The Autoblog Show will return to Fios TV this Sunday with its fifth episode, this time featuring the ever-popular camper van.

First, Senior Producer Christopher McGraw travels to Seattle, Washington, where he meets up with Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and takes a trip to Deception Pass in Jeremy’s personal recreation vehicle, a 1975 high-roof VW van.

Then, Christopher travels to the land of ice and fire, Iceland, to drive around the island country in a Renault Trafic camper van. Things take a turn for the worse when the van breaks down and he and Producer Alex Malburg are forced to sleep on the side of the road.

Finally we head to the shores of California where surf mogul Martin Squires talks about the role that his VW van played in his surf life and his desire to have the VW California hit the North American shores.

Watch "The Autoblog Show" on Verizon Fios TV Channel 604 at 7pm EST on Sunday. It can also be found on the Yahoo! Finance channel on the Roku TV app or SamsungTV+.





