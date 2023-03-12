Auto Theft Task Force Recovers 12 Vehicles in Milton

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) recovered 12 stolen vehicles from a chop shop in Milton on Saturday, March 11.

Officers from the HRPS Regional Auto Theft Task Force discovered the vehicles when they executed a search warrant at a property in the Trafalgar Rd and Lower Base Line area of Milton.

They also recovered stolen license plates linked to approximately 20 stole cars from throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and Hamilton. Additionally, police found cars at various stages of being stripped on the property. It's the second bust in as many weeks. They arrested three suspects in their late teens at a Mississauga area gas station; one of which was wanted for First Degree Murder in Quebec.

Police remind residents that if they see any suspicious persons or vehicles in their neighbourhood to please call 9-1-1. The following are seven things to do in a carjacking:

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at: 905-825-4777 ext. 3407 or submit tips anonymously through CrimeStoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), as well as through: www.haltoncrimestoppers.com

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter