Auto Theft Investigation Leads to Murder Suspect Arrest

Following a pickup truck theft investigation, The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Auto Theft Task Force has made multiple arrests including a murder suspect.

It has been revealed that the three suspects were staying at an Air BnB in Milton and were using a Hyundai Elantra to steal vehicles in the area. The trio was arrested at a gas station in Mississauga. Police authorities also seized a loaded handgun, a large machete-style knife, and tools used in the reprogramming-style vehicle thefts.

All three suspects hail from Quebec and while one is 18 years old, the other two are 19 years old respectively and have been charged with auto theft, possession of automobile master key, break-in instruments, device to obtain computer services and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle. The 18-year-old has also been charged with first-degree murder in the province of Quebec. Similarly, he has been booked for careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a restricted firearm, to comply – release order knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition order, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

19-year-old has been arrested on the grounds of breach of prohibition order, and release order while he has also been wanted for offences related to vehicle theft. The third suspect has been booked for breaching release order on two counts and was also wanted by Durham Regional Police for auto theft-related offences.

All three suspects were held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

In order to protect your vehicles from theft, it is advised to park the vehicle in a locked garage, block the vehicle’s exit by parking another behind it or install an onboard diagnostic blocker/protector. Another way to avoid auto theft is to install a steering wheel lock device, GPS tracker as well as home security cameras to keep a lookout for such untoward incident.

It is a request to citizens to report a crime or suspicious activity to 911 or 905-825-4777 ext. 3407 or 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) for Crime Stoppers helpline.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter