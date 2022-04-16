Auto racing returning to long-shuttered North Wilkesboro Speedway in summer 2022

In response to the signs and “WE WANT YOU BACK” slogans that have called for the revitalization and return of racing to North Wilkesboro Speedway, track promoter and operator Speedway Motorsports today provided an answer: Racing will return this summer to the famed short track after more than a decade.

SMI announced its plans to bring grassroots racing to the 0.625-mile track in North Wilkesboro, N.C. The project calls for a multi-week grassroots racing event featuring multiple series. The event will run in August on the asphalt currently at the track, followed by racing on dirt in October, before a track repave in 2023.

The events, called Racetrack Revival, will be produced by XR Events. It will include super late models, pro late models, street stocks, open wheel modifieds, limited late models, late model stocks and Hornets on the pavement.

Former NASCAR Cup driver and media personality Dale Earnhardt Jr. hosted Smith on his podcast last year, when Smith teased future projects at the track, saying, “We haven’t forgotten about North Wilkesboro.”

Smith’s comments, driver interest and promise of money infused for infrastructure repairs through the American Rescue Plan has increased public interest in racing’s return to North Wilkesboro, a venue that SMI has controlled since 2007.

The track has largely fallen into disrepair since regularly hosting NASCAR’s top series from the late 1940s to the mid-90s. The last North Wilkesboro race was a USAR Pro Cup Series event in 2010. Occasional commercials have been filmed at the site, and the track was scanned for NASCAR’s virtual iRacing series for a race in 2020 in which top drivers competed on their at-home simulators while the Cup season was paused for the pandemic.

North Wilkesboro is among the three North Carolina tracks (in addition to Charlotte Motor Speedway and The Rock Speedway (formerly Rockingham) set to benefit from funds allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan. SMI said it is working with Wilkes County and state officials to use the $18 million earmarked as part of that budget for infrastructure improvements at North Wilkesboro, and in January, unveiled plans for a future at the track that would include bringing “motorsports, concerts and other entertainment options to the Wilkes County region.”

“Our hope is to celebrate the history and look forward to the future,” Smith said in a statement at the time. “North Wilkesboro Speedway is an amazing, historic place for NASCAR. It’s almost like Fenway Park is to baseball. I think, with this money from the state and the American Rescue Plan, we can make some dreams a reality at North Wilkesboro Speedway.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.