AUTO PARTS 4LESS GROUP, INC ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CHANNELADVISOR

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (“Company”, “FLES”) owner of AutoParts4Less.com , an automotive parts only marketplace, today announced they have completed their technical integration with ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based eCommerce solutions.

ChannelAdvisor provides automotive parts sellers with an industry-leading solution to manage product data across multiple marketplaces. Their solution helps:

Eliminate the tedious process of uploading descriptions and requirements of automotive parts inventories to multiple marketplaces.

Update inventories on a marketplace to avoid overselling.

Manage large online portfolios of products from a singular interface.

“ChannelAdvisor helps many leading auto parts sellers streamline their operations and drive eCommerce success”, stated Christopher Davenport, founder and president of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of FLES. “With this integration complete, we will now be able to seamlessly add millions of the right mix of parts on AutoParts4Less.com for car owners that need to get their cars fixed and back on the road quickly and affordably”.

“This is a significant integration,” explains Tim Armes, president and chairman, Auto Parts 4Less Group, “AutoParts4Less.com is a dedicated marketplace serving the automotive parts community, and with the ChannelAdvisor integration, we can quickly ramp up our mission to offer a unified shopping experience for a buyer looking for electric or combustion parts for their car, truck, rv, boat, and power sports from top sellers. All of which can soon be easily found on AutoParts4Less.com as we move forward.”

“We’re excited to launch our support for AutoParts4Less.com,” said David Spitz, CEO, ChannelAdvisor. “ChannelAdvisor has a long history of helping automotive brands and sellers navigate the e-commerce industry. This new marketplace will help enable these organizations to help reach more consumers.”

About Auto Parts 4LessGroup, Inc.

Auto Parts 4LessGroup, Inc. (the ”Company”) entered the online auto parts sells business in 2015 selling lift kits and other aftermarket accessories for Jeeps, Trucks and SUV’s on eBay and Amazon. In 2019 www.liftkits.com was launched and continues selling aftermarket parts today. At the beginning of 2020 the company began the development of AutoParts4less.com as a pure play enterprise level marketplace entirely dedicated to automotive parts including cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform. The week of September 26, 2022 the company officially began the roll-out of AutoParts4Less.com.

To learn more about Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., please visit AutoParts4LessGroup.com

