Auto-Owners Insurance to sponsor Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 8, 2019) — Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced today that Auto-Owners Insurance has signed a multi-year agreement to serve as a primary sponsor of Martin Truex Jr.‘s No. 19 Toyota Camry in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Auto-Owners Insurance, one of the nation‘s largest insurers writing more than five million policies, joins JGR after a successful three-year partnership with Truex that has resulted in victories each season. Truex will pilot the No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry in eight races this season with the first coming at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 7.

“Auto-Owners has been an incredible partner for a long time,” said Truex. “It means a lot to me for them to join us in the move to Joe Gibbs Racing this year. Auto-Owners has been very supportive as both a sponsor of our racing program and also the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. We’ve had great success the past few years and we’re looking forward to continuing that this season as well.”

Auto-Owners is based in Lansing, Mich. and offers multiple lines of insurance, including life, home, auto and business to customers in 26 states. In addition to supporting Truex on the track, the company has also become a key partner supporting the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation through multiple initiatives such as “Ride With Martin,” a fundraising program started by Auto-Owners that allows company associates to have their names placed on the hood of Truex’s race car in exchange for a donation to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

“To us, Martin is more than just an awesome driver and spokesperson for Auto-Owners, he has truly become a dear friend to our team,” said Mary Pierce, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Auto-Owners Insurance. “We are excited to have the opportunity to continue our partnership with Martin and look forward to working with Joe Gibbs Racing and the No. 19 team as we root Martin on to another championship.”