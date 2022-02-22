Auto Insurance 101: CAA Insurance releases guidebook to help Ontarians understand their policy

CAA Insurance Company launches new Insurance Guidebook to give consumers the confidence to navigate their auto insurance policy and get the best coverage for their needs.

THORNHILL, ON, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Confused about your auto insurance? You're not alone. According to a recent CAA study, over half of Ontarians (53 per cent) found their auto insurance policy difficult to understand. To help consumers navigate the confusion, CAA Insurance Company has launched an Insurance Guidebook that breaks down everything all Ontario drivers need to know about auto insurance and their policy.

Consumers can get 'back to basics' with CAA's new Insurance Guidebook and gain the knowledge to feel comfortable having more advanced conversations about their policy with an agent or broker, regardless of their provider. The Guidebook reflects common terms and issues related to Ontario's auto insurance system and policy and is designed to help educate Ontario drivers regardless of who their insurer or broker is.

The purpose? To empower consumers to seek out the best, most cost-effective insurance that adequately meets their coverage needs, and to better understand what is included in their auto insurance policy.

"While motorists know that they are required to carry valid auto insurance in Ontario, our research shows they may not fully understand what their policy coverage means. We often see motorists learn about their coverage once they need to make a claim," said Elliott Silverstein, director, government relations (insurance), CAA Club Group. "It was important for us to create a resource with easy-to-understand wording that informs motorists about the terms in their auto insurance policy and how it affects them so they can get the most out of their coverage."

The Insurance Guidebook was created after the study revealed Ontarians ranked insurance companies the most responsible for educating individuals about the auto insurance industry. CAA Insurance consulted with insurance experts to identify and simplify the most important terms that consumers need to know when it comes to understanding auto insurance.

"The launch of the new Insurance Guidebook is just another example of how CAA is dedicated to putting consumers first," said Silverstein. "We are very proud to be taking the initiative to educate all Ontario motorists so they can navigate their auto insurance policy with confidence."

CAA's Insurance Guidebook is available online to download at https://www.caainsurancecompany.com/auto or can be picked up at CAA stores across south-central Ontario.

About CAA Insurance Company

For over 45 years, CAA Insurance Company has provided dependable and trustworthy service to protect Canadians and what matters to them. CAA Insurance Company believes in following their responsibilities to help customers and distribution partners with the highest level of respect, fairness, and attention for the best coverage. CAA insurance Company is an affiliate of CAA Club Group of Companies.

