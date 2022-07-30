Auto Dealer Shot Dead While Repossessing Loaner Jeep

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

What is wrong with people?

We constantly read news stories about depraved car thefts, but this one which left a car dealership owner in Arlington, Texas has us just shocked. That employee was shot to death because he drove another employee to repossess a loaner Jeep Grand Cherokee a customer thought he could just keep as his own. We just can’t even begin to understand the vicious, entitled mentality of someone who would do such a thing.

According to a local report, 31-year-old Brian Espy bought a BMW sedan (it doesn’t say what model) from Salem Autos, which is located in Arlington, about a month ago. He went back to the dealership for servicing and was given a Jeep Grand Cherokee as loaner so he could get around. This is a courtesy service many dealers offer these days so you’re not stuck bumming rides off your friends or hailing Ubers while your car’s in the shop.

Well, it appears Espy thought he would just keep the Jeep. When the BMW was fixed, the guy’s mommy picked up the Bimmer but Espy didn’t have the decency to return the loaner. Maybe he thought that was the end of the story, that the dealership would just write off the loss.

Then on May 16, Salem Autos owner Adel Salem Elhindawi and one of his employees were able to track the missing Jeep to some apartments in Arlington. They jumped in Elhindawi’s Dodge Charger with an extra key to go get what was lawfully the company’s property.

The unnamed employee used the key to get into the Grand Cherokee and drove the SUV toward the apartment parking lot exit. That’s when Espy allegedly walked up to Elhindawi’s Mopar and shot through the driver’s window several times. Then he jumped into a Volkswagen a woman was driving and they drove out of the parking lot.

After that, the dealership employee stopped in the street to call Elhindawi and see if his employer was okay. Then the VW pulled up, Espy allegedly got out, pointing a gun at the employee and saying he knew he worked for Salem Auto. The employee said Espy demanded the keys so the man complied, begged to not be shot, and got out of the Jeep.

Using some quick thinking, that employee snapped some photos of the man and woman, which helped police track down Espy as well as 24-year-old Quyanna Massie. Elhindawi was taken to the hospital but later died. Espy was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery, but Elhindawi’s death means he probably will be facing a capital murder charge. As for Massie, she’s facing a count of aggravated robbery.

Did these people think the dealership wouldn’t find the Jeep? Did they think they could just keep driving it forever without consequences? Do they think at all? We have so many questions, but we bet Espy and Massie couldn’t answer them, even if they wanted to. This whole crime seems so very senseless.

Source: NBCDFW

