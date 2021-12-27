Autism Speaks Canada launches My Autism Guide, a free platform to access reliable information and resources.

Toronto, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Speaks Canada is on a mission to provide equitable access to curated information, resources and service navigation supporting autistic Canadians and their families to reach their full potential through informed decision making. With so much information available finding what you need when you need it can be overwhelming. Introducing My Autism Guide - a free tool designed for autistic Canadians, caregivers, service providers and members of the autism community. My Autism Guide facilitates faster, easier access to information, resources and supports across Canada.

With My Autism Guide, you can:

Find resources specific to individual age, location, and interests

Locate virtual and in-person events in your community

Access listings of service providers in your area

Enhance your ability to make informed decisions and plan for the future

Connect with your community through topic specific forums

“Navigating the complex autism ecosystem is a barrier that prevents autistic Canadians and their families from accessing necessary supports and services. My Autism Guide will provide an important tool to enhance access to reliable information and resources throughout the lifespan”, said Jill Farber, Executive Director of Autism Speaks Canada.

Autism Speaks Canada is excited to invite you to be one of the first to register for My Autism Guide. Please register for free here www.myautismguide.ca

About Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), or Autism, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication. Autism Spectrum Disorder affects 70 million people globally. Approximately 1 in 66 children and youth are diagnosed with ASD in Canada.

About Autism Speaks Canada:

Autism Speaks Canada is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with Autism and their families by supporting and working with community partners; enhancing resources and services; increasing understanding, acceptance and inclusion of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.

Story continues

Website: www.AutismSpeaks.ca

Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn @AutismSpeaksCanada

Twitter @AutismSpeaksCan

For further information:

Sarah Ahmed

Director, Marketing & Communications, Autism Speaks Canada

(647) 241-7746

sarahahmed@autismspeakscan.ca

CONTACT: Sarah Ahmed Autism Speaks Canada 6472417746 sarahahmed@autismspeakscan.ca



