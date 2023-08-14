Authors walk out of Edinburgh Book Festival over alleged fossil fuel links

Climate activist Mikaela Loach unveiled a banner on stage that read: 'You wouldn’t burn books. Don’t burn the planet. Drop Baillie Gifford' - AFP

Authors staged a walkout at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in protest at the event’s links to a firm organisers insist is working to prevent climate change.

Author and climate activist Mikaela Loach interrupted her panel discussion on Saturday evening to stand against the festival’s main sponsor Baillie Gifford, accusing them of investing in “companies who make money from fossil fuels”.

It follows Greta Thunberg pulling out of a planned appearance at the book festival in protest at “greenwashing” due to the event’s links with the company, an Edinburgh-based global investment management firm.

Baillie Gifford insists it has been unfairly targeted, claiming it invests just two per cent of its resources in firms linked to fossil fuels and far more in firms developing clean energy technology.

However, more than 50 authors and event chairs taking part in this year’s festival have signed an open letter demanding organisers to find alternative sponsors if the investment management firm does not divest billions of cash.

Greta Thunberg pulled out of an appearance at the Edinburgh International Book Festival - UNPIXS

Mid-way through the panel on Saturday, Ms Loach was asked about what actions people can take to help tackle the climate crisis.

She stopped the conversation and unveiled a banner on stage that read “You wouldn’t burn books. Don’t burn the planet. Drop Baillie Gifford.”

In a video she later posted to social media, Ms Loach said: “I can’t actually in good faith continue just talking about these issues without doing something, especially given that the festival is sponsored by an investment firm that is bankrolling this climate crisis.

“Baillie Gifford are an investment firm that have £5 billion of investments in the fossil fuel industry.”

The company has supported the book festival for almost two decades and the book festival has said it would be unable to survive without private sponsorship.

After Ms Thunberg pulled out of her appearance that was due to take place on Sunday, the festival sided with Baillie Gifford, saying it believed the firm was “part of the solution” to the climate emergency.

Nick Barley, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said the festival would consider the authors’ concerns “carefully” and keep an open mind about how to proceed.

He said that one of the “fossil fuel” companies Baillie Gifford had investments in was actually a Danish wind farm specialist.

He said the company had been mandated by the Danish government to keep two coal-fired power stations open, in what was a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Barley told the authors: “The last thing we want is to let anyone give the impression we are on opposite sides.

“Just as we promise to listen carefully to you, we ask that you allow us some time to consider your comments.

“Like all arts organisations in the UK, we wouldn’t have enough funds to operate without private sponsorship.

“We looked very closely at the work of Baillie Gifford and it seems to us that they are, in fact, investing in companies that are seeking to resolve the crisis.”