Authorities searching for missing Lake Murray boater

Multiple first responder agencies were searching for a missing boater on Monday afternoon on Lake Murray.

According to a Facebook post from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon, a boater was reported to have fallen overboard at about 11:15 a.m. Monday around Buffalo Creek near the Grant Williams Estates.

A host of agencies were part of the search, including Newberry County EMS, the state Department of Natural Resources, an aviation unit from the state Law Enforcement Division, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and others.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office did not name the missing boater.