'Almost execution-style': Manhunt after 5 dead in Texas shooting that authorities say started out as neighbor dispute

Five people are dead and a suspect is on the loose Saturday after a late-night dispute between neighbors escalated into an "almost execution-style" killing in Texas, authorities say.

38-year-old Francisco Oropeza was firing a rifle in his yard late at night when his neighbors asked him to stop, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said. The man then went next door with his with an AR-style gun, opened fire and killed five people, including an 8-year-old, authorities said.

Capers said "everyone that was shot was shot from the neck up, almost execution-style."

The shooting occurred overnight in the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles north of Houston.

According to an update posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page Saturday morning, a judge has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect and assigned a $5 million dollar bond.

Capers asked residents nearby to avoid the area, due to a heavy police presence.

This image provided by KTRK shows the scene of a shooting early Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas. A man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing several including an 8-year-old inside the house, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.

Latest updates about shooting at Cleveland, Texas, home

According to Capers:

There were 10 people in the house – four were confirmed dead at the scene, and the 8-year-old child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Other patients were transported to the hospital and their status "is not known at this time."

Three blood-covered children were found in the home but were uninjured

Two of the victims, all believed to be from Honduras, were found laying over two children inside, he said.

"The Honduran ladies that were laying over these children were doing it in such an effort as to protect the child," Capers said.

There were 2 additional people inside the residence that were evaluated on scene and released.

What authorities say happened before the shooting

Family members walked up to the fence and asked the suspect to stop shooting rounds, Capers said. In response, the suspect told them it was his property, Capers said. One person in the house got a video of the suspect walking up to the front door with the rifle, he said.

Authorities have previously been to the suspect's home, and had "spoke with him about him shooting his gun in the yard," Capers said.

Who are the victims?

Three of the victims were women and one was a man. Their names were not released. Capers said the victims were between the ages of 8 and about 40 years old.

Authorities did not immediately release the gender of the child who died.

Mass killings happening more often in US this year

With at least 18 shootings that left four or more people dead since Jan. 1, mass killings in the U.S. could set a new record this year.

Recently, 11 people aged 15 to 19 were injured in a shooting in Texas last week after a prom after-party.

