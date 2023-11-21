Authorities responding to landslide along Alaska highway

WRANGELL, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in southeast Alaska were responding Tuesday to a landslide that scattered debris along a highway.

In a notice posted on social media, the City and Borough of Wrangell said local search and rescue efforts were ongoing to sift through the debris near the community of about 2,000 people, located about 155 miles (249 kilometers) south of Juneau.

Local crews were working with authorities that included the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska State Police and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. The posting didn’t indicate whether anyone was missing or trapped.

The posting said a large-scale search and rescue mission wasn't feasible due to the site being unstable and hazardous. A state geologist would first have to assess the site to ensure conditions were safe before proceeding, it said.