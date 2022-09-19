Authorities release names of two suspects in thwarted Everman homecoming game violence

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities on Monday released the names of two men who they said intended to shoot an Everman High School student last week during the homecoming football game at the school.

Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper, both 18, were arrested on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, terroristic threat and endangering a child, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they found a pistol and 60-round magazine in the suspects’ vehicle when they stopped it Friday as the men were on their way to the game. A Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy had received a tip about a threat of violence during the game.

Police told the Joshua school district that the suspects were targeting an Everman student at the game, according to an email sent to parents by the school district.

Officers reinforced an already heavy police presence around the game and saw a short time later a vehicle matching the description given to them driving on Race Street toward the football stadium, according to Everman police. Officers stopped the suspects’ vehicle at the east gate entrance to the stadium.

Everman Police Chief C. W. Spencer said the suspects were detained about 20 minutes after the tip came to them via the sheriff’s office.

Police said one of the suspects graduated from Everman High last year.

