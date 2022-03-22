Authorities release name of man shot at a Fort Worth party who died in operating room

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a man who died last week after he was shot at a party in Fort Worth at which three other people also were shot.

John Reyes, 21, died of multiple gunshot wounds in an operating room at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Reyes was shot in his torso about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street, Fort Worth police have said. He died about 3 a.m.

Police have not announced an arrest.

The conditions of the other victims were not clear on Tuesday.

The medical examiner’s office also released, on Tuesday, the name of a man who was separately shot to death last week in Fort Worth.

Alberto Gonzalez, 29, died on Saturday in the hours after he was shot in an encounter fueled by road rage, authorities said.

Gonzalez and a woman were shot about 5:30 a.m. the 4400 block of Wayside Avenue. He also died in a John Peter Smith Hospital operating room.

The woman’s condition was not clear on Tuesday.

The rage flared at a fast food restaurant and the driver of one vehicle followed another to a residence on Wayside Avenue where the shootings occurred, police said.

Detectives have not arrested the shooter, police said on Tuesday. He or she has cooperated with detectives, police have said. Police said the death was under investigation and did not respond to a question that asked whether it was a criminal offense.

