Authorities recover body of man found in Auburn canal, Placer sheriff’s officials say

Authorities on Monday recovered a body found in a canal near the Social Security Administration Building in Auburn, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

About 6 a.m., a nearby resident first spotted the body of a man in the Wise Canal in the 11000 block of Edgewood Road, said Lt. Nelson Resendes, a sheriff’s spokesman.

About 20 minutes later, firefighters had pulled the body from a grate system in the canal, Resendes said. It was unclear to investigators how long the body had been in the canal.

Resendes said a preliminary examination of the body had found no signs of “criminal trauma or foul play,” but an autopsy was pending. The body had not been identified.