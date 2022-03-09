Authorities in Placer County search for missing Colfax man who is terminally ill

Authorities in Placer County on Tuesday were looking for a terminally ill Colfax man who has been missing since Monday morning, sheriff’s officials said.

Michael Fons, 69, is easily confused and was last seen about 8 a.m. Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced in social media posts. He was wearing pajamas and has not been in contact with family since then.

A sheriff’s deputy found his vehicle about 9 p.m. Monday. Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle was parked with its flashers on in the middle of Foresthill Road in the China Wall area; the vehicle engine had been turned off and the keys were not inside.

Deputies used their snowmobiles and searched the area for Fons until about 1 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials said the search continued Tuesday with search and rescue volunteers, several aerial drones and a sheriff’s helicopter.

Authorities asked anyone who sees Fons to call the Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.