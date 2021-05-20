‘Authorities Must Investigate Jaggi Vasudev’: TN Finance Min

In Tamil Nadu a verbal war over control of temples is raging between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan and spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev.

Now, the minister has asked ‘relevant authorities’ of India and the United States to investigate Vasudev.

In a recent interview to The Hindu, Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had dismissed as ‘nonsense’ the demand to free temples from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. The demand was raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vasudev, who runs Isha Foundation.

"“Random people make random noise. These are the people who want to break the goodwill of the society,”" - Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan

Also Read: Jaggi Vasudev’s Video on CAA & NRC Unfairly Targets Protesters

PTR Calls Jaggi Vasudev ‘Commercial Operator’

When asked about the demand made by Isha Yoga’s founder Jaggi Vasudev, he told the publication, “In the case of Jaggi, he is a publicity hound who is trying to find another angle to make more money.”

"Will a godman, who is focussed on God, be selling Sivarathri tickets for Rs 5,00,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 5,000? Is this the sign of man of God? Is that the identifying mark of a spiritual man? He is a commercial operator pretending to use god and religion to get help." - Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan

The Minister’s grandfather PT Rajan was the Chief Minister of Madras Presidency and leader of the Justice Party, which was instrumental in creating the HR&CE Department.

Also Read: Jaggi Vasudev’s CAA Video: 22 Minutes of Half-Truths & Gaslighting

Isha Foundation Lashes Out

In a response to the interview, Isha Foundation’s volunteers slammed Rajan saying, “it was certainly unbecoming of an elected representative” to make such comments.

“We regret the deterioration of this culture and the poor standard of public discourse”, the response letter read. ,” the letter noted.

Story continues

"“We are appalled that a man of his (Jaggi Vasudev) stature has been subject to the minister’s unparliamentary and uncalled for personal attack, calling him ‘publicity hound’ and ‘commercial operator’”" - Letter by Isha Foundation

Thiaga Rajan, however, did not let up his criticism. Responding to a tweet by Malini Parthasarathy, the Chairperson of The Hindu Publishing group, in which she had tweeted the open letter of Isha volunteers, on Monday, Thiagarajan again stressed that Jaggi Vasudev is a ‘violator of law’ and will ‘pay sooner or later’.

‘Investigate Vasudev’

On Wednesday, 19 May, Thigarajan further commented on the issue of “privatising HR&CE temples” and said that relevant authorities in India and the United States of America must conduct their independent investigations on Jaggi Vasudev.

In a statement, he said that he often jokes with “friends” who support privatisation of temples that most contributions to temples come from those who want government control.

He further went on to say how he became aware of Jaggi Vasudev’s ‘violations’.

"“I first became aware of Jaggi Vasudev and his Isha Foundation as a member of the 15 the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu’s Public Accounts Committee, where I came across an audit paragragh. This spurred me to research the issue further and I became aware of many other potential violations and prima-facie illegal activities in this individual’s past.”" - Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan

Thiagarajan has also attached a portion of the said audit report along with his statement. He was, however, not interested in prosecuting the audit findings as it was not his “highest personal priority” among other responsibilities in his public service, he clarified.

He has entered the fray now, because he could no longer stay disinterested when Jaggi turned to “privatise temples as his next publicity and revenue dimension”. Although it is not his official responsibility, he said that he would share the evidence in his possession with relevant authorities “just as a dutiful citizen” as it convinces him beyond all probable doubt that Jaggi Vasudev has repeatedly violated multiple laws and statutes.

His statement further read,

"Under the rule of law, the relevant authorities in India and the United States of America must conduct their independent investigations, without interference from anyone including myself." - Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan‘No Further Comments’

Thiagarajan’s statement further added that he will from now on focus on COVID related work and that he would not make any further comments related to Isha Foundation founder Jaggi Vasudev until any new information of further development comes to light. He reiterated that he will no longer comment on the issue on privatisation of temples as it was not his portfolio.

Meanwhile, social media trolls supporting Vasudev have accused Thiaga Rajan of being an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder. Thiaga Rajan, is however, an Indian citizen and a public representative.

Also Read: N Ram Questions End Goal of Jaggi Vasudev’s Cauvery Calling Plan

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Webinar: How Can India Prepare for the Next Wave of COVID-19?‘Authorities Must Investigate Jaggi Vasudev’: TN Finance Min . Read more on Politics by The Quint.