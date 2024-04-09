Authorities Looking for Owner of Cat with Heart-Shaped Nose Who Was Found Alone in Strawberry Dress

"This kitten is extremely affectionate and a family must be missing her," Everett Massachusetts Animal Control said

City of Everett (MA) Animal Control Office/Facebook Cat found in dress

Authorities with the Everett - Massachusetts Animal Control are asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of a lost cat.

“FOUND KITTEN- WEARING A STRAWBERRY DRESS,” the organization announced in a Facebook post on Monday, April 8.

Included in their message was a photo of the fashionable feline — wearing a white dress with multiple strawberries throughout the design. The white cat with gray ears stared into the camera for the photo.

City of Everett (MA) Animal Control Office/Facebook Cat found in dress

According to the post, the “older kitten was found curled up in a driveway near the Parlin School.”

Anyone with information on who she belongs to is urged to call the Everett Police Dispatch at (617) 387-1212 or e-mail ACO [Animal Control Officer] stacia.gorgone@cityofeverett.org.

The social media post was shared more than 250 times as of Tuesday, April 9, afternoon. Concerned users also hoped that the cat was reunited with its family.

One person who said the animal was “obviously well loved” added that they were “praying she gets HOME.”

“Best of luck and a lifetime of love and happiness to this cutie,” another person commented.

On Tuesday, Everett - Massachusetts Animal Control shared another update on the cat, this time in video form.

“We are calling her Strawberry since the young Good Samaritan, who helped her, named her that,” the organization wrote in their caption.

They also shared a video of “Strawberry” being held by one of the officers as the individual spoke sweetly to the animal, reassuring it that it was in good hands.

“Here is a better view of this kitten's white and strawberry dress she had on- Does anyone recognize it?” the post asked.

“She loves to lay in the ACOs lap and grab her hand with her paw until she gets some cuddles. This kitten is extremely affectionate and a family must be missing her,” they wrote before once again sharing ways to get in contact with the department and claim the pet.

“The nose & thumbs are too cute! and the [strawberry emoji] dress! Someone nearby must be missing her,” one person wrote under the video.

Many fawned over the sweet clip. Others offered their homes if the cat’s previous one was not located soon.

“If she needs a home please let us know. We have a senior cat and disabled puppy,” another person shared.



