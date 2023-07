Authorities investigate slaying of a man in East St. Louis on Saturday

Police are investigating the weekend slaying of a man on State Street in East St. Louis.

James A. Hawkins, 63, was pronounced dead at 3:27 p.m. Saturday at the scene of the homicide , according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

No details were immediately available from the East St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police, who jointly investigate East St. Louis homicides.