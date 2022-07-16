Authorities believe 40-year-old woman missing from Forest Hill is in imminent danger

Authorities believe a 40-year-old woman from Forest Hill may be in danger, according to a Clear Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Kashima Wright was last seen July 10 around 10:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Colonial Drive in Forest Hill, according to the alert. She was wearing a black hoody, yellow shirt and black tights. She stands about 5 feet, 1 inch and weighs around 200 lbs.

Authorities are asking anybody with information on her whereabouts to contact Forest Hill police at 817-531-5250 or 911.