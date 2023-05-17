Authoritarianism gaining ground, Trudeau tells South Korea's National Assembly

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says authoritarianism is gaining ground in an address to South Korean National Assembly Wednesday morning.

The prime minister is in Seoul for his first official visit to South Korea and as Canada vies to strengthen ties between the two countries, and become "the best of friends."

In his address, he says "antagonistic countries" are taking advantage of economic interdependence to their own geopolitical advantage.

Trudeau's visit to South Korea follows on commitments from both countries to strengthen economic and military ties to counterbalance the influence of China.

Trudeau goes on to tell parliamentarians the "world is facing a moment of uncertainty" as countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, while economic anxiety and climate change add stress to people's lives.

He argues Canada and South Korea can be partners in addressing climate change, which he says is also a way to safeguard against geopolitical instability and build more resilient economies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press