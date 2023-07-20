Authoritarianism Expert Warns Why It's Critical To Listen To Trump's Words Right Now

Authoritarianism Expert Warns Why It's Critical To Listen To Trump's Words Right Now

Authoritarianism expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat warned on Wednesday that when Donald Trump talks about obliterating and then politicizing the civil service and seizing control of every aspect of government if he wins back the White House in 2024, he really means it.

“Nobody is ever prepared” for an authoritarian takeover of their country, Ben-Ghiat, a history professor at New York University and author of “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present,” told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi.

“They think they are going to be the exception. They don’t listen to the warning signs until it’s too late,” she continued.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But Trump is actually “being very clear” with what he is saying, said Ben-Ghiat.

Last week, a New York Times article said Trump would seek to expand presidential authority “over every part of the federal government that now operates, by either law or tradition, with any measure of independence from political interference by the White House.”

Ben-Ghiat cautioned: “Authoritarians always tell you what they are going to do as a kind of challenge and as a warning, and people don’t listen until it’s too late.”

If Trump wins election again, he will “be finishing the job that he started, and by the way that’s not just destroying democracy internally,” she added. His other main aim was “to take America out of the realm of democratic internationalism and align it with autocracies. That will happen as well.”

Watch the interview here:

Related...