Author Whynde Kuehn Previews the Upcoming Release of Strategy to Reality

Morgan James Publishing will release Whynde Kuehn’s Strategy to Reality in eBook format on 5 July 2022, with softcover distribution in bookstores on 20 September 2022.

Oslo, Norway, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally recognized business thought leader and author, Whynde Kuehn, will present a talk on Strategy Execution and Alignment at Lean Konferenz in Munich, Germany on 6 July 2022. This annual conference attracts worldwide presenters and attendees on themes and best practices in enterprise architecture for large-scale organizations. Whynde’s presentation also coincides with the eBook release of her new publication entitled, Strategy to Reality: Making the Impossible Possible. Whynde describes her book as a “manifesto” that unpacks the discipline of business architecture by examining varied perspectives and experiences gleaned from her decades of practical and successful engagements with enterprise leaders.

Karsten Voges, Conference Chair and CEO at Lean42 GmbH remarked on Whynde’s upcoming participation at the conference, “We are pleased to have Whynde speak at Lean Konferenz on the topic of Strategy Execution and Alignment. With this year’s theme of our conference – Digital Business Acceleration – Whynde’s expertise in the digital transformation arena is a perfect fit. She knows that successful organizations must execute effectively on their vision and architecture is uniquely suited to accomplish this goal. Her session is a highlight at this annual gathering of Architects, CIOs, and IT leaders in Munich.”

Whynde has a distinguished track record in successful team building worldwide. She is a highly sought-after business architecture expert and self-described boots-on-the-ground leader who has worked with an extensive array of organizations—from Fortune 500 companies, governmental and non-profit organizations to social enterprises, start-ups, and cross-sector initiatives. Whynde has appeared recently in the Grit Daily, Entrepreneur Magazine, and featured in Digital Experience Report by best-selling author and analyst Charles Araujo.

The E-Book is available from booksellers worldwide, such as Barnes and Noble. https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/strategy-to-reality-whynde-kuehn/1140782826 (ISBN: 9781631958441)

A Pre-Order special is also available where readers can pre-order the soft cover and get a complimentary version of the E-Book on 5 July. https://bit.ly/S2R-preorder

Book excerpts, endorsements, along with valuable resources for business architects, executives, and decision-makers is available from StrategyIntoReality.com.

Whynde Kuehn is a long-time business architecture pioneer, practitioner, educator, author, acknowledged global thought leader, and community builder. She has extensive experience in enterprise transformation and planning. With a strong track record of creating successful teams that become embedded into their organizations, one of her most recognized competencies is helping clients build their business architecture practices.

Whynde is the Founder and Managing Director of New York-based S2E Transformation Inc. and creator of Biz Arch Mastery, a dedicated online platform offering coaching and resources to simplify business architecture and facilitate its practical usage. She is also a Fellow with the Institute for Digital Transformation, Co-Founder at Business Architecture Associates, Senior Consultant for Cutter Consortium, and a Co-Founder of the Business Architecture Guild, where she has held several leadership roles including Vice President, Editorial Board Chair, and Academic Committee Chair. Whynde lives in Norway, where she proudly brings her bold New York spirit, Wisconsin heart, and global ambition for adventure and possibility.

